Virginia budget deal include 5% raise for teachers and state employees

Teachers, state employees and state-supported local employees would receive raises of 5% in the next fiscal year, with additional money for state police salaries, under a budget agreement House and Senate leaders late Wednesday night.

The deal includes more than $66 million to raise Medicaid reimbursement rates for home health care providers to keep them ahead of the rising minimum wage. It also includes money for sick leave for home health aides under pending legislation, and a $15 daily stipend for nursing homes based on each Medicaid recipient served.

The details of the agreement will be posted online by late afternoon, allowing legislators at least 48 hours to review them, as required under House rules. That would allow the General Assembly to adjourn its special session by Saturday night, or 46 days after the beginning of a regular session that Republicans insisted on limiting to 30 days. The operating rules for the special session allow the assembly to adjourn as late as Monday to act on the budget.