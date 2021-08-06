Virginia budget deal reached with compromise on law enforcement pay, DMV walk-in service

"I think that's important," Austin said.

Earlier Friday, DMV announced that it will expand its online access by allowing customers the ability to enroll in a payment plan contract online.

According to DMV officials, the online option will enable more than 150 customers per week to skip the DMV lines, which, in turn would increase the availability of in-person appointments.

The restoration of language Northam proposed to let colleges and universities regulate compensation to student athletes for use of their "name, image and likeness" could be tricky in the Senate, where Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, ruled that the provision was not properly before the legislative body under the limited scope of the special session.

House Appropriations Vice Chairman Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, called the restored budget language "a temporary fix" until the assembly can address the issue at the regular session that begins Jan. 12.

Torian and Howell said the House is not bound by Fairfax's ruling, but she acknowledged that Fairfax could reach a similar decision on the proposed compromise, which the Senate's seven negotiators supported.

"We'll have to see how it plays out," she said.