CLIFTON — Faced with a Democratic primary challenge from his political left and an economy teetering on the edge of recession, Senate Finance Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, does not foresee agreement on revisions to Virginia's two-year budget until late June.

With budget negotiations scheduled to resume on Thursday, Barker and House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, agree that negotiators need more information about state revenues in the crucial final quarter of the fiscal year before making a decision on budget tradeoffs between additional state spending on education and health care and up to $1 billion in tax cuts proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Those proposed cuts include a 1% reduction in the corporate income tax rate that Senate Democrats refuse to consider and a 0.25% reduction in the top individual income tax rate. The reduced individual rate would cost the state $333 million in revenues in the next fiscal year and $1.5 billion in the following two years, although Youngkin has linked passage to state revenue collections at the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

Barker, a retired health care administrator who's served 15 years in the Senate, said he thinks the risk of future budget deficits is too high to commit to a package of tax cuts that, in total, would cost the state $1.5 billion a year in revenues that would be needed in future budgets to pay for public education and health care services, including for people with behavioral disabilities.

"We are just in a position where we don't have enough information to be able to put together a comprehensive budget," he said in an interview on Thursday at his office in this 121-year-old town in southern Fairfax County.

Virginia already has budget in place through June 30, 2024. "We don't have to have something done by June 30," Barker said, acknowledging that adoption of a revised budget would require a special session of the General Assembly.

Knight, who dodged a Republican primary challenge after Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, announced this week that he would not seek re-election in a newly drawn district that includes the budget chairman, said he would "reserve judgment" until budget negotiations proceed. But he agreed with Barker's outlook on the economic uncertainty surrounding state finances.

"I've said all along, look at the revenues over the next few months," he said, citing the sudden collapse of two large regional banks in California and New York, stock market jitters over inflation and the Federal Reserve Board's ongoing response in raising interest rates.

"I'm not sure we'll do anything substantial before then," Knight concluded.

'A lot of moving pieces right now'

Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings doesn't object to waiting. "Hundred percent agree with Barry and George, and understandably," he said. "There are a lot of moving pieces right now in our economy."

However, Cummings said Friday that he is confident in the conservative economic assumptions that Youngkin made in the budget he presented in December. He said they have guarded against collecting less revenues than they need to support both the tax cuts and new spending the governor proposed. For example, the budget includes a provision that would not reduce the top tax rate from 5.75% to 5.5% if the state misses its revenue forecast for the current fiscal year.

"If we do not meet our targeted revenue, we will pull back on the proposal," he said.

Delaying agreement on the budget would allow negotiators to consider revenue results in April and May, when Virginians pay their state income taxes. But a delay also would buy time politically, with some Democratic and Republican incumbents facing primary challenges on June 20.

For Barker and other Democratic incumbents, the challenges generally are coming from the left wing of the party, which opposes additional tax cuts after the assembly agreed last year to reduce taxes by $4 billion in the budget that took effect on July 1.

The budget discussions also come as Youngkin is positioning himself as a potential contender for the Republican presidential or vice presidential nomination next year.

"For many members this is more a time of political posturing than of compromising and getting the job done," said Mark Rozell, founding dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. "There are pressures within the Democratic Party not to make deals with this governor but to oppose him at every instance."

Barker faces a challenge for the nomination from Stella Pekarsky, a first-term member of the Fairfax County School Board who touts the panel's defiance of Youngkin on mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic and what she calls his "war on schools."

"Barker in particular has a tough intraparty challenge from the left and cannot risk being seen as too soft on this governor," Rozell said.

Budget negotiations broke down on Feb. 24, on the eve of the legislative session's scheduled adjournment, after Senate Democrats balked at a proposal that Knight offered that would have dropped the governor's proposal to cut the corporate income tax rate and instead provide one-time rebates of $100 for individuals and $200 for couples.

The compromise would have kept the proposal to reduce the top individual tax rate, while changing some of the lower tax brackets to give more relief to poorer taxpayers.

The proposal still would have reduced taxes by a reported $900 million over two years. Knight and other Republican leaders thought they had a deal, but Barker said the Senate never agreed.

"It was not politically feasible," Barker said.

Emmett Hanger, another Senate leader, to retire rather than move Six of the Senate's seven most senior members are retiring. In the House 33 delegates are retiring or running for Senate.

Cummings said the governor never agreed to the elements of the proposal, including the reduction in the corporate tax rate, which they say is needed to make Virginia more competitive in attracting and expanding business investment.

"We are very focused on the competitive position of Virginia as we fight for economic growth," he said.

Delay in adopting budget a challenge for local government units

Pekarsky, as a member of the school board's budget committee, said the delay in adopting a state budget will hurt the local school division.

"Not knowing where the state is going to land not only puts us in limbo, it's very worrisome," she said in an interview on Friday. "It's big deal to us, having a delayed budget. I think it lets Youngkin off the hook."

"I think Democratic senators right now should have a strong sense of urgency to pass a budget," said Pekarsky, a business owner in Centreville and a former teacher.

The race takes place in the newly drawn 36th Senate District, lying wholly within Fairfax County. The new district, created under the political map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved in late 2021, is heavily Democratic and more compact that the sprawling 39th Senate District, created by Republicans in 2001 to help then-Del. Jay O'Brien, R-Fairfax, win the seat in a special election the next year and again in 2003 for a full term.

The current district includes parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties, and extends across the Capital Beltway into Alexandria, but Barker has won four consecutive elections there, first defeating O'Brien in 2007 by about 2 percentage points of the vote.

The new district includes only a small chunk of the old one, so he is introducing himself to many voters he hasn't directly represented before.

"People don't know George Barker here," Pekarsky said.

Barker points to endorsements by the National Organization of Women and the Virginia Education Association, which confirmed on Friday that it will endorse him next week, as evidence of his support for public education and women's reproductive rights.

On the campaign trail, he uses the proposed Senate budget as the best defense against accusations that he isn't standing up to Youngkin on priorities critical to Democrats.

"There is significant concern about education and mental health," he said. "Those are probably the two biggest things I hear."

The budget that the Democratic-controlled Senate would add almost $600 million to the additional spending that Youngkin proposed for K-14 education, including an additional 2 percent raise for teachers, a pay hike the Republican-controlled House also supported. It would increase spending on higher education by $276 million, directed largely to operational funding, financial aid and work force training initiatives.

Democrats have supported Youngkin's proposals to improve Virginia's fragmented system of care for people with mental illness and other behavioral disabilities, but the Senate added about $200 million in spending to address those needs.

The delay in adopting a state budget will pose a challenge for local governments, which must adopt their budgets by July 1.

"We'd love to know how much additional funding is available to our communities to address the needs in our schools, as well as critical investments in our over-burdened behavioral health system," said Joe Flores, a former state finance secretary who now serves as director of fiscal policy at the Virginia Municipal League.

Localities can amend their budgets after notice and hearing, but Flores said. "The sooner this can be resolved, the better."

