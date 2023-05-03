With a potential default of the national debt looming as early as June 1, Virginia budget negotiators say they will wait on the outcome of the confrontation between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and a crucial report on state revenues collected in May before deciding on how to bridge a $1 billion gap in revisions to the $177 billion, two-year budget.

A budget deal already was unlikely between House Republicans and Senate Democrats before late June, but the negotiators met on Monday, as the debt ceiling conflict escalated. A letter from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress the United States could reach the limit of its ability to pay existing federal debts on June 1, leading to an unprecedented default that could tank the economy and trigger a recession.

“We’ve got to look at revenues in May and we’ve got to look at a wild card in the federal government,” said House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who is working directly with Senate Finance Co-Chairs Janet Howell and George Barker, both Fairfax County Democrats, on a possible budget compromise.

Monday marked the May 1 deadline for Virginia taxpayers to file their returns and final payments for 2022 income taxes, which account for 70% of the revenues that pay for core government services in the state general fund budget. Sales taxes represent the second largest source of revenue, and those collections weakened in March, the last month for which results are available.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will release revenue results for April — also a critical month for meeting the state’s budget forecast — in the next two weeks. Youngkin contends the state will have more than enough money to pay for $1 billion in tax cuts that he has proposed, although he has tied one proposal — a reduction in the top individual income tax rate — to the amount of revenues the state collects by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

Senate Democrats have rejected his proposed tax cuts, but they have discussed a potential compromise that could include some tax cuts and rebates. They have balked at proposed reductions in the corporate tax rate or the top individual income tax rate, which would significantly reduce the amount of money the state could spend on priorities such as public education and health care.

“We need to get more information to understand where we’re heading,” Barker said Tuesday afternoon.

Knight, in an interview on Tuesday, said he is concerned about the volatility of state revenues and wants more economic certainty before making decisions on tax cuts and additional spending that will shape state finances not only this year, but in the next two-year budget.

“From a farmer’s terminology, I call them ongoing expenses,” said Knight, who was a successful hog farmer for decades.

However, the ongoing delay also poses a challenge for local governments, particularly school divisions, which may not know how much state aid they will receive for the budget year that begins on July 1 before this fiscal year ends on June 30.

“That is very concerning, to say the least,” said Bristol School Superintendent Keith Perrigan, who also is an officer at the Virginia Association of School Superintendents and president of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools in Virginia.

The uncertainty for school divisions has been compounded by an error that the Virginia Department of Education made in estimates that it provided to local school divisions last year about the basic aid they could expect to receive from the state under the two-year budget adopted in June. As a result, school divisions found out during the General Assembly session this year that they would receive almost $202 million less than they had expected, although the budget itself was correct.

The Senate had proposed the inclusion of $58 million in the first year of the budget to offset the miscalculations, which many school divisions had used for this year’s budgets without knowing they were wrong. On the final day of the session, the assembly adopted a so-called “skinny budget” as a stopgap until they reach an agreement on revisions to the budget.

Perrigan said the stopgap budget bill ensured that no school division would receive less in funding for the current fiscal year than the Youngkin administration had estimated, but he said that is not the case in the next fiscal year, especially for small, rural school divisions that did not get the same boost in additional sales tax revenues for education as divisions in larger localities with more taxable sales.

The state already has an adopted budget for the next fiscal year, but Youngkin, the Senate and the House of Delegates all proposed significant increases in K-12 spending that remain in limbo. For example, both the House and Senate supported an additional 2 percent raise for teachers, on top of the 5 percent already included in the adopted budget. The governor did not include money for an additional raise in the budget he introduced in December.

“Even though I’m very confident that the final conference budget is going to be favorable to public education, the delay in approving that is causing significant distress to local school boards and localities,” Perrigan said.

Without knowing how much state aid they will receive in the next fiscal year, “we can’t effectively hire, we can’t effectively retain, we can’t effectively negotiate with our localities,” he said.

The “skinny budget” did not satisfy some school divisions, such as Fairfax County Public Schools, the state’s largest. The division would have received $5.1 million less in state aid this year and $12.7 million next year than it had been told because of the administrative error. The stopgap budget will assure Fairfax of $26.7 million more this year than it would have under the budget approved a year ago and $21.5 million more next year, but that is based primarily on additional sales tax revenues that localities would have received anyway.

“We see nothing in the FY24 skinny state budget that addresses the calculation error,” Fairfax Schools spokesperson Julie Moult said Tuesday.

Barker, who faces a tough Democratic primary challenge on June 20 from Fairfax School Board member Stella Pekarsky, said the “skinny budget” ensured that no school division would receive less than it erroneously had been promised in the current fiscal year and updated the state aid allocated for next year.

“If (the Department of Education) had not made the miscalculation, you would have still gotten the same amount of money,” he said.

Senate Democrats say they are holding the line on tax cuts — which the Republican-controlled House supports — because they want to invest more money in K-12 schools, including an additional $270 million to restore state support for school support positions that had been capped since the Great Recession in 2009.

“It all depends on what the revenues are,” Barker said.

