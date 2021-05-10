Virginia cities to get double boost from American Rescue Plan as money starts to flow

Virginia will receive $4.3 billion, or $500 million more than previously expected, under the American Rescue Plan Act, while Richmond and other cities will get a double financial benefit because of their status as independent cities under guidance released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday.
Richmond, for example, will receive $110 million as a city and almost $45 million as a county under the act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11 as the first signature legislative achievement of his presidency to jumpstart an economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virginia's share of the money will come either in two payments a year apart or all at once if the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is two percentage points higher than it was in February, 2020, before the pandemic began.
"I would prefer to have the money in our bank," Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Monday.
Virginia is the only state in the U.S. in which all cities are constitutionally independent and provide public services, such as public education and police, which underlying counties deliver in cities in other states. The only other independent cities in the country are Baltimore, Md., St. Louis, Mo., and Carson City, Nev.
Many localities lost substantial amounts of revenue from taxes on meals, lodging, and admissions during the pandemic and state restrictions imposed on businesses, especially in areas dependent on tourism, such as Williamsburg and the rest of the Historic Triangle
"They're slowly coming back as the economy slowly reopens," said Neal Menkes, a fiscal consultant to the Virginia Municipal League.
Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, D-Va., drove the needs home in a letter with the state's seven Democratic congressional representatives to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in mid-April that argued for funding as both city and county: "The treatment of independent cities under the Treasury Department guidance for allocating local relief funds will have a profound impact on our constituents," they wrote.
Virginia cities would have lost almost $500 million in funding if counted only as cities or towns, and almost $800 million if designated only as cities, the Democrats said.
The Tri-Cities area will receive the additional benefit, with a total of $20.9 million for Petersburg; $10 million for Hopewell; and $6 million for Colonial Heights. The totals for other Virginia cities include: $64.6 million for Roanoke; $34.4 million for Lynchburg; $29 million for Danville; $19.6 million for Charlottesville; $10.7 million for Fredericksburg; $10.1 million for Bristol; and $9 million for Waynesboro.
In comparison, counties will receive one allocation under the package - $68.5 million in Chesterfield; $64.3 in Henrico; $20.9 million in Hanover; $7.5 million in Prince George; $5.8 million in Powhatan; $5.5 million in Dinwiddie; $4.6 million in Goochland; $4.5 million in New Kent; and $1.4 million in Charles City.
The letter was not signed by Virginia's Republican congressional representatives, who all voted against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, partly because of the $350 billion it included for state and local governments, whether they lost revenue or not. For example, Rep. Robb Wittman, R-1st, said he favored additional relief targeted to the pandemic, but not "massive amounts of spending completely unrelated to COVID-19."
Separately, Virginia will receive almost $634 million to distribute to towns across the state, based on their population. Leesburg, a town with a population of almost 53,000 in Loudoun County, also will receive more than $5.9 million as an allocation as a city under the Treasury guidance.
Two other towns, Blacksburg and Christiansburg, will receive money from the pot reserved for cities, as well as a share of town funding. Three cities - Lexington, Covington and Martinsville - will be funded as counties because they share services with adjoining localities.
State and local governments across the country have been waiting on the Treasury Department rules to determine not only how much federal aid they will receive, but also how they can spend it.
"Every state and city [is] different," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said during a media briefing on Monday, when the department released its guidelines for spending the money.
Adeyemo said the guidelines give "substantial flexibility" to states and local governments in spending the $350 billion included in the rescue plan. The money can be used to replace lost budget revenues, pay extraordinary expenses during the public health crisis, and address other critical needs, including the toll of the COVID-19 crisis on families, businesses and workers in essential businesses.
Generally, localities were "pretty pleased with the guidance," said Michelle Gowdy, executive director of the municipal league, which represents cities, towns and a smattering of counties.
"There are many places in there where there is a lot of leeway for the money," Gowdy said. "We appreciate that they kept in mind that localities need flexibility in how they spend it."
Gene Sperling, rescue plan coordinator in the Biden White House, called the government funding "a critical component of the president's plan to have a strong and equitable recovery."
Sperling emphasized equitable treatment for underserved communities that have suffered more during the pandemic because of underlying inequities based on race, ethnicity or income.
The administration said the package attempts to avoid the mistakes the stimulus package adopted during the Great Recession, but also seeks to "build back better," as Biden has said, and prevent what is known as a "K-shaped recovery" that benefits people with higher incomes more than those in less well-paying jobs.
The guidance seeks to ensure that "state and local governments do not cut back on the very things that are important to equity," Sperling said.
Those priorities include premium pay for essential workers and money to address economic harm to workers and their families, small businesses and industries - such as restaurants, lodging and hospitality - that have suffered most during the pandemic.
The guidance also allows the money to be used to pay public health costs from the pandemic to include treatment for substance use disorder and mental health services; to rehire people who lost their public jobs; and to invest in water, sewer and broadband telecommunications infrastructure.
However, a senior administration official said the Rescue Plan funding "was not designed to replace" the infrastructure initiatives in Biden's proposed American Jobs Plan, still awaiting introduction in Congress.
Virginia did not lay off any state employees during the pandemic and appears headed for a budget surplus in the fiscal year that will end on June 30. Through the end of March, state revenues were more than $1.3 billion higher than they were a year earlier and well ahead of the revenues projected in the two-year budget that the General Assembly adopted on March 12, 2020, the same day that Gov. Ralph Northam declared a public health emergency because of COVID-19.
However, Layne said the guidance appears to allow states to compare revenues during the pandemic to what revenues were estimated to be before the public health emergency began. "That's a lot different," he said.
The federal guidelines clearly support using the money for one of Northam's priorities, which is expanding a state program to give grants to small businesses to help them recover from the public health emergency. But they may not allow the state to use the money on the governor's other priority - repair and replacement of dilapidated public school buildings.
Layne said the guidance appears to allow the state to use the money to repair roofs and replace heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in schools to improve health conditions for students, but he said, "I don't think we have the ability to build new public schools with it."
Northam plans to call the General Assembly into special session this summer to decide how to spend - or save - the state's share of money from the package. Layne estimated the earliest the administration could be ready with a budget proposal would be July or August.
(804) 649-6964