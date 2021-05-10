Virginia cities to get double boost from American Rescue Plan as money starts to flow

Virginia will receive $4.3 billion, or $500 million more than previously expected, under the American Rescue Plan Act, while Richmond and other cities will get a double financial benefit because of their status as independent cities under guidance released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday.

Richmond, for example, will receive $110 million as a city and almost $45 million as a county under the act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11 as the first signature legislative achievement of his presidency to jumpstart an economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia's share of the money will come either in two payments a year apart or all at once if the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is two percentage points higher than it was in February, 2020, before the pandemic began.

"I would prefer to have the money in our bank," Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Monday.

Virginia is the only state in the U.S. in which all cities are constitutionally independent and provide public services, such as public education and police, which underlying counties deliver in cities in other states. The only other independent cities in the country are Baltimore, Md., St. Louis, Mo., and Carson City, Nev.