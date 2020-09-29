Virginia commits $16 million for antigen tests, first order expected this week

Virginia officials this week formally committed $16 million for the purchase of rapid COVID-19 tests, with the first order for 200,000 tests going out to a vendor this week.

In a letter to the Rockefeller Foundation, which is managing a compact of states interested in purchasing tests, state Health Secretary Dan Carey committed the funds for the purchase of up to 500,000 antigen tests by the end of the year.

The tests will help assuage outstanding state need, particularly in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, where high-risk residents and rotating staff can result in deadly COVID-19 outbreaks.

The letter of intent solidifies Virginia’s commitment to the 10-state compact, which is seeking to boost the purchasing power of individual states in the competitive testing market — one created by a national testing plan that has left states and entities to fend for themselves and compete against each other.

“This commitment is predicated upon all partners states’ participation to leverage the maximum achievable volume and best pricing,” Carey wrote in a letter to the foundation, which is leading the compact, adding that the commitment is also predicated on the tests having acceptable reliability in the community setting, compared to other available antigen tests.