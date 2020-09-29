Virginia commits $16 million for antigen tests, first order expected this week

Virginia officials this week formally committed $16 million for the purchase of rapid COVID-19 tests, with the first order for 200,000 tests going out to a vendor this week.
In a letter to the Rockefeller Foundation, which is managing a compact of states interested in purchasing tests, state Health Secretary Dan Carey committed the funds for the purchase of up to 500,000 antigen tests by the end of the year.
The tests will help assuage outstanding state need, particularly in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, where high-risk residents and rotating staff can result in deadly COVID-19 outbreaks.
The letter of intent solidifies Virginia’s commitment to the 10-state compact, which is seeking to boost the purchasing power of individual states in the competitive testing market — one created by a national testing plan that has left states and entities to fend for themselves and compete against each other.
“This commitment is predicated upon all partners states’ participation to leverage the maximum achievable volume and best pricing,” Carey wrote in a letter to the foundation, which is leading the compact, adding that the commitment is also predicated on the tests having acceptable reliability in the community setting, compared to other available antigen tests.
Virginia officials expect to place the first order for antigen tests this week. The order, which is being finalized, will seek 200,000 tests for roughly $6 million — nearly all of which will be doled out to the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities, according to Jeff Stover of the Virginia Department of Health.
Antigen tests, the third type of COVID-19 test approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, can detect protein fragments of the novel coronavirus from nasal swabs in as quick as 15 minutes. The FDA has authorized only tests from only four manufacturers for emergency use.
“This initial procurement will likely go to nursing homes to get them a little more testing capacity than what they had,” Stover said. “Depending on their prevalence of disease at any point in time, they should be testing staff twice a week for example. So, they definitely need more tests than what they've received.”
Virginia in April made national news in April due to a deadly outbreak at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico, just a month after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia due to COVID-19. (A total of 51 residents died of COVID-19 between mid-March and early May.)
The federal government has issued guidance calling for the regular testing of staff to contain the spread of the virus by asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic people. Virginia has six ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term-care facilities, down from a peak of 36 in early April, according to VDH data.
With this first order, the state is primarily seeking BD Veritor tests produced by the New Jersey-based medical technology company Becton Dickinson.
Stover said that 228 of the state’s 235 nursing homes received BD Veritor tests from the federal government in recent months, along with the machines used to process the samples. Those machines are operational for a maximum of 24 months or 3,500 samples.
The state will rely on those same machines — about the size of a retail credit card reader — and provide nursing homes with the testing kits used to collect and process samples.
A smaller number of nursing homes received tests from the California-based Quidel Corp. The state will procure tests from that vendor for those seven facilities.
The remaining funding Virginia committed for antigen tests — federal CARES Act funding — will remain on hold as the state explores tests newly or soon to be on the market.
One of those tests is the BinaxNow test produced by Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories. The Trump administration at the end of August signed a $750 million deal with Abbott for 150 million antigen tests.
At 97% sensitivity — how often the test detects a positive case — the test from Abbott may be more accurate than those available to the state now. Quidel’s test has 80% sensitivity, while Becton Dickinson’s test has a sensitivity of 84%. Stover said Abbott’s test may be cheaper, too.
“What we want to do is to be good stewards of our funds,” he said.
From its purchase, the federal government is expected to provide Virginia with 2.6 million tests. The federal government has also provided Abbott tests to five Virginia historically Black colleges and universities: Hampton University, Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University and Virginia University of Lynchburg.
VDH couldn’t provide the exact number of tests that the institutions received. Stover said the federal government is also planning to provide Abbott tests to some Virginia nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Who and when will receive additional antigen tests procured by the state will be determined by a new task force on antigen testing convened by the administration, led by Dr. Parham Jaberi, VDH’s Chief Deputy Health Commissioner
That same group is expected to review the state’s first purchase order on Thursday, and provide recommendations before it is finalized and submitted to the testing vendors in coming days.
