Virginia delegate recounts cousin's critical wounding by 'non-lethal' round at Texas protest

The Senate already has killed one bill that would have required businesses to provide paid sick leave for workers affected by COVID-19, either personally or through their families. That bill, proposed by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, would have required businesses with 21 or more employees to provide up to 80 hours of sick leave and an additional 40 hours to full-time employees affected directly by COVID-19.

Representatives of small businesses and retailers opposed Guzman’s House bill, which would expire with the public health emergency declared by Gov. Ralph Northam or no later than June 30, 2021, the end of the fiscal year.

Nicole Riley, executive director of the Virginia chapter of National Federation of Independent Business, said the exemption for businesses of fewer than 50 employees would be undercut by the provision to require sick leave if grants are available from programs such as Rebuild Virginia, proposed by Northam with $70 million in federal emergency funds for COVID-19 relief.

Small businesses wouldn’t be eligible for grants from the governor’s program if they received potentially forgivable loans under the federal Payroll Protection Program, said Riley, who added that Rebuild Virginia would “run out of money at the end of December.”