Virginia delegate recounts nephew's critical wounding by 'non-lethal' round at Texas protest

Paid sick leave

The panel also approved legislation requiring private and government employers to provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave to workers infected with COVID-19, caring for family members with the virus or quarantining because of exposure to the disease. The bill, approved by a 13-9 party-line vote, would exempt businesses with fewer than 50 employees, but only if they are not eligible for grants to help pay for the cost of the paid leave.

Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, who sponsored the legislation, estimated that 1 million Virginians "would not have to choose between their jobs and their family's health" under the bill.

Representatives of small businesses and retailers opposed the bill, which would expire with public health emergency declared by Gov. Ralph Northam or no later than June 30, 2021, the end of the fiscal year.

Nicole Riley, executive director of the Virginia chapter of National Federation of Independent Business, said the exemption for businesses of fewer than 50 employees would be undercut by the provision to require sick leave if grants are available from programs such as Rebuild Virginia, proposed by Northam with $70 million in federal emergency funds for COVID-19 relief.