Virginia delegation united on banning Russian oil imports, differs on how to end foreign dependence

Despite record gasoline prices at the pump, President Joe Biden appears to have bipartisan support among Virginia's congressional delegation for banning the import of oil and gas from Russia as the ultimate sanction for its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

But that doesn't mean there is political agreement on how the United States will become less dependent on oil from Russia or other foreign markets, especially hot spots in the Middle East and Latin America.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who last week threw his support behind bipartisan legislation in the Senate to ban Russian energy imports, applauded Biden's announcement on Tuesday that the administration would impose a ban.

"Glad to see ⁦‪@POTUS‬⁩ decide to ban Russian oil imports, a bipartisan priority I've been pushing for," Warner said on Twitter after the first news reports confirmed the president's plan. "Ukrainians are voting with their lives, and the least we can do is stop directly funding this war by purchasing Russian oil."

On Tuesday, as the average retail gasoline price reached a record $4.17 a gallon nationally and $4.10 a gallon in Virginia, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, also threw their support behind the "Ban Russian Energy Imports Act."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, both representing oil-producing states, introduced the legislation last week to strike the main source of income for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the oligarchs behind him.

“Over the last few days, we have watched Russian forces target Ukrainian civilians, schools, hospitals, and places of worship," Spanberger said Tuesday. "Putin’s acts of brutality are both literally and financially fueled by Russian gas."

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, called Biden's decision "long overdue" and faulted the president for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, proposed to carry oil extracted from tar sands in Canada to the Gulf Coast, and attempting to limit oil and natural gas production in the U.S.

"It is unacceptable that Americans had to rely on imported oil that has propped up Russia’s finances as they continue to wage a barbaric invasion against Ukraine," Wittman said Tuesday. "America has the tools and resources to produce American energy and cut our dependence on foreign oil. Now is the time to unleash our energy dominance and make American energy independent again.”

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, says he is all about energy independence, but not only from what he called "unreliable sources across the globe." He wants to end reliance on fossil fuels that pollute the atmosphere and hasten potentially catastrophic climate change.

"It's something that we have to do," McEachin said of the import ban in a phone interview on Tuesday. "But I think it makes emphatic our need to get off fossil fuels altogether."

As an example, he touted the federal award of $900,000 to Petersburg Public Schools on Monday to buy electric-powered school buses to replace the system's fleet of old diesel buses. The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, adopted a year ago without any Republican support in Congress.

In Southwest Virginia, Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, called the ban on Russian oil imports "an important measure to cut off funding for Russian military aggression."

However, Griffith denounced Biden administration efforts to reach deals with Iran and Venezuela to increase their oil and gas production as a way to offset the effects of banning Russian imports.

"The ban on Russian oil is necessary but not sufficient," he said. "We should not turn from one dictatorship to another to keep the lights on in our country."

Instead, Griffith urged the president to "open up domestic coal, oil and natural gas production. Our citizens and freedom-loving people around the globe will benefit from affordable, reliable American energy."

The unusual political unity for banning Russian imports belies deep concerns about the effect on inflation, already a top topic for voters as the midterm congressional elections loom next fall, and the potential to undo the country's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic now in its third year.

"The incessant rise in oil could impact inflation and the economy," said Kent Engelke, chief strategic economist and managing director at Capitol Securities Management Inc. in Richmond.

Engelke, in his daily financial market outlook on Tuesday, called oil "the ultimate geopolitical weapon."

"We are living in incredible times," he said. "Regardless of official government policy, the velocity of change and the scope that businesses - both public and private - have turned against Russia is unprecedented."

But the cost of that shift already is being felt at the gasoline pump, where the average price reached a record $4.11 a gallon in Richmond on Tuesday, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

“Drivers are feeling the pain at the pump and we’re still months away from the start of the peak summer driving season,” AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said Tuesday.