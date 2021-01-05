Virginia Democrats claim victory in special elections, holding two seats in House of Delegates

Virginia Democrats on Tuesday night claimed victory in two special elections for the House of Delegates, holding onto the seats of former Dels. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William and Joe Lindsey, D-Norfolk.

Democrat Candi King edged Republican Heather Mitchell by about 3 percentage points as Democrats held the seat vacated by Carroll Foy, who stepped down last month to focus full time on her campaign for governor.

King is a former state legislative aide who now works in Washington as a program assistant for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Mitchell has been an aide to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and previously was a legislative aide.

In Norfolk, Democrat Angelia Williams Graves, a member of the City Council since 2011, easily defeated Republican Sylvia Marie Bryant, an office manager at a construction firm, to win the seat vacated by Lindsey, who became a general district court judge. Graves led by 27 percentage points in unofficial returns with all precincts reporting.

The special elections came ahead of the General Assembly session that begins Jan. 13.