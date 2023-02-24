Democrats have eliminated one of the five polling places for Sunday’s primary to pick a nominee to run for the Senate seat of Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan.

The change comes after IBEW 666 at 1400 East Nine Mile Road, which was to have been a polling site, endorsed Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, one of the candidates for the Democratic nomination. Bagby is in a contest with Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, and Alexsis Rodgers, the 4th Congressional District Democratic Committee chair.

The Democratic Party of Virginia said people will be present at IBEW 666 on Sunday to redirect anyone who needs it.

The remaining polling locations are:

Ashland Municipal Building — 121 Thompson St.

Charles City County Administration Building — 10900 Courthouse Road

Eastern Henrico Government Center — 3820 Nine Mile Road

Virginia Union University Living and Learning Center — 1500 N. Lombardy St., Richmond