Virginia Education Secretary Atif Qarni has resigned, heading to post at Temple University

Atif Qarni, the education secretary appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam, has exited his post to head to Temple University as the new managing director of its Hope Center for College, Community and Justice.
He will be replaced by Frances Bradford, who has served as the deputy secretary of education under Northam.
“Secretary Bradford has done tremendous work for Virginia's higher education system, and I know she will continue to serve the Commonwealth well as our new Secretary of Education," Northam said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to work with her on behalf of students, families, and teachers across Virginia.”
Qarni’s departure is the latest in Northam’s sunsetting administration as Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin prepares to take office in January with education as a top agenda item.
“Former Secretary Qarni has served Virginia’s students well, and I am proud of the work we have done together to support public education and raise teacher pay,” Northam said. "I wish him the best of luck in his new role."
Formerly a teacher in Prince William County, Qarni joined the Northam administration in 2018. His last day was on Nov. 24. Temple University’s Hope Center focuses on wraparound services for college-bound youth. Qarni could not be reached by phone on Tuesday.
Qarni’s tenure as education secretary included efforts to solve modern-day school segregation. Among his defeats was a bill meant to diversify the state’s 19 Governor’s schools.
The Senate Education and Health Committee voted the bill down during its regular session in February. Qarni wrote the bill, with help from a task force, to focus on racial and economic disparities in the schools. Some voiced concerns that it could unintentionally harm Asian American students.
Before becoming Virginia's education secretary Qarni unsuccessfully ran for the House of Delegates in 2013, and for state Senate in 2015.
