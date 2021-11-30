Virginia Education Secretary Atif Qarni has resigned, heading to post at Temple University

Atif Qarni, the education secretary appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam, has exited his post to head to Temple University as the new managing director of its Hope Center for College, Community and Justice.

He will be replaced by Frances Bradford, who has served as the deputy secretary of education under Northam.

“Secretary Bradford has done tremendous work for Virginia's higher education system, and I know she will continue to serve the Commonwealth well as our new Secretary of Education," Northam said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to work with her on behalf of students, families, and teachers across Virginia.”

Qarni’s departure is the latest in Northam’s sunsetting administration as Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin prepares to take office in January with education as a top agenda item.

“Former Secretary Qarni has served Virginia’s students well, and I am proud of the work we have done together to support public education and raise teacher pay,” Northam said. "I wish him the best of luck in his new role."