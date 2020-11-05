Virginia election officials assure that all in-person ballots were counted, after concerns circulate on social media

Voters who cast their ballots on election day won’t see their voting records updated until next week, but can rest assured their votes were counted when the slip was run through the ballot scanner, the Virginia Department of Elections said Thursday.

The department sought to dispel concerns circulating on social media by voters who said that their votes weren’t reflected on their state’s online portal that tracks in-person and absentee ballots.

The posts have prompted hundreds of calls to local registrars, including threats, said Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper. Similar social posts have cropped up in other states, including California and Wisconsin under the hashtag “#whereismyvote.”

“They’re getting hammered with calls and complaints,” Piper said. “If you went to a polling place on election day, and you put your ballot through the machine, it was counted. That’s it. It will be a week or so before the voter credit is applied on your voter record.”

“The key piece of information is that getting your vote counted and the voter credit being updated with your record is very different,” Piper added.