Virginia Employment Commission seeks dismissal of lawsuit, citing resolution of 98% of disputed unemployment claims

The VEC's report of dramatic progress came a month after the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission - the General Assembly's watchdog agency for state government - heard discouraging news about unanswered telephone calls to the agency, the loss of employees to settle disputed claims and continuing concerns about the long-deferred upgrade of an antiquated computer system that is critical for unemployed Virginians to track their claims.

All of those issues were central to the court settlement agreement reached on May 10 and approved by the judge on May 25 to ensure that VEC responded effectively to requests for benefits from people who felt lost in the struggling state unemployment system.

Since the report to JLARC, the VEC has ramped up adjudication of disputed claims, often involving complex legal issues about eligibility for benefits.

The agency was resolving just over 6,200 claims a week in late May. By late July, the VEC was settling more than 20,000 cases a week, after hiring and training 226 contract hearing officers to handle disputed claims, along with 183 agency employees. The effort peaked last week with the settlement of 38,429 cases in the seven days ending Saturday.