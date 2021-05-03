Virginia Employment Commission study deemed urgent as JLARC tackles big issues in work plan

"As we start to move into agencies [for studies], things start to improve," he said.

Legislators acknowledged the enormous workload on the agency, but they also complained about basic shortcomings, such as the failure to return phone messages left by unemployed Virginians frustrated by the bureaucratic challenges of getting relief.

"If you listen to our constituents, one of the big problems is they just can't get a call back," said former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who has made problems at the employment commission part of his campaign for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Tracey Smith, associate director at JLARC, said the agency has launched a telephone call-back system, but she said, "It has not consistently been used."

Smith said the VEC also has resumed its information technology modernization program, which had been delayed because of the increased workload at the agency in response to the pandemic. The delay has prevented consumers from electronically tracking their unemployment claims and submitting documentation, she said, but the agency restarted the initiative last month.