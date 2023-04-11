Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth has run 17 marathons, but not one of those races was as arduous as her race for the state agency’s recovery from the economic meltdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roth, who is serving her third Republican governor in almost 30 years, is still trying to overcome one of the worst backlogs in unemployment appeals in the country, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is relentlessly positive about the progress the VEC has made since he took office 15 months months ago with the goal of making the beleaguered state agency “best in class.”

“We’re not the agency of 2020,” she said, promising “a mind shift” in the way VEC operates.

The VEC just submitted a progress report to the General Assembly that estimates it has completed 94% of the 1 million unemployment insurance tasks it inherited from Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration: eliminating a backlog in reports from employers that are essential in verifying claims for jobless benefits, slashing a long wait in unemployment claims to determine eligibility and tackling an unprecedented wave of fraud and identity theft.

“The numbers are staggering in terms of what they’ve accomplished in 14 months,” Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater said in an interview with Roth in late March.

But the progress is steeped in pain for tens of thousands of Virginians and their employers. They have waited an average of 427 days for the VEC to act on their appeals of agency decisions on unemployment claims during the pandemic, according to quarterly statistics just released by the U.S. Department of Labor that show Virginia ahead of only Alabama in the average age of lower-level appeals.

“The best in class goal is a shared goal, but there are many, many miles to go,” said Pat Levy-Lavelle, an attorney at the Legal Aid Justice Center. She was central to a federal lawsuit filed during the Northam administration on behalf of five unemployed Virginians who were awaiting adjudication of their eligibility for state and federal benefits during the worst of the pandemic.

The quarterly federal “core measures” also show Virginia last in the country in the percentage of initial claims paid within 21 days and third from last in non-monetary determinations of eligibility, although Roth noted those numbers are incomplete and already rising considerably.

“From January to March of this year, we completed over 60,408 claims, with our focus on completing all outstanding potential fraud and adjudication claims from the pandemic and 2022,” she said.

As the VEC shifts its focus from reducing old backlogs to handling an enormous number of pending appeals, Levy-Lavelle is concerned about staffing at the state agency, which has been chronically underfunded for much of the past decade because it relies on federal funding and receives state general tax funds only to address emergencies.

“Throughout the Northam and Youngkin administrations, we’ve seen the trend where VEC isn’t staffed nearly adequately,” he said.

As the General Assembly convenes on Wednesday for its annual veto session, it will not have a revised budget to consider, including Youngkin’s proposal to give the VEC a $30 million line of credit to pare down the appeals backlog and address other priorities.

The VEC is down to 1,001 employees and 40 contractors a little more than a year after it employed almost 1,300 state employees and 1,080 temporary contractors, who were hired to adjudicate eligibility for claims and answer calls from Virginians frustrated by unresolved requests for jobless benefits.

Youngkin has twice visited the agency’s headquarters in western Henrico County to show support for an agency workforce that Slater described as “paralyzed” when they came into office, almost two years into a pandemic that was far from over. The administration said it is providing them the training they need to raise the agency’s performance and prepare a resiliency plan for future crises.

Slater said employees are helping the agency by offering their own ideas on how to move the VEC forward.

“Don’t tell us what we want to hear,” Slater described the administration’s message to staff. “Tell us what we need to hear.”

But the VEC has made some missteps this year in trying to reduce the backlog of appeals, with almost 90,000 still pending when the agency last reported to the assembly in late March. It asked the General Assembly to reduce the time for people to file appeals from 30 to 15 days, but withdrew the legislation after two House Republicans balked at the idea of making it harder for unemployed Virginians and their employers to file appeals of agency decisions they contested.

On Jan. 26, the same day the VEC withdrew the legislation, it sent letters to almost 17,000 Virginians and businesses that the agency said had not filed nearly 26,000 appeals in time. The letters gave them 21 days to show that their appeals were timely and request a hearing or the agency would dismiss the appeals.

Advocates and the people they represent reacted with anger to what they called a blatant attempt to reduce the appeals backlog by summarily dismissing people’s cases. David Scates, a Richmond man who had lost his job and contracted COVID-19 early in the pandemic, challenged the VEC, both for contending that he had been overpaid benefits and alleging that he had filed appeals of its decisions too late.

The Virginia Poverty Law Center worked with the agency to settle the cases with Scates, but he remains indignant about his treatment. “I’m happy they resolved it, but ... I shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place,” he said recently. “What about the other people who are similarly situated?”

Roth said the VEC has granted hearings to anyone who has asked for one, even if they had not proved their appeals were timely. It also has not dismissed any of the appeals flagged as untimely.

Advocates said they are happy that VEC backed off from what they called a “mass dismissal” of appeals to reduce the backlog. “As recent (labor department) numbers show, claimants are waiting over 400 days for an appeal hearing,” said Flannery O’Rourke, the staff attorney at the poverty law center who worked on Scates’ case. “We will continue to work with VEC on legitimate ways to speed up the appeals process instead of this unfair ‘late appeal’ dismissal scheme.”

Roth said she is focused on the next stretch of the marathon, not on what already is behind her.

“The work that has been accomplished is significant,” she said. “You have to let go of the past to move forward.”

