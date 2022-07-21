Virginia ends fiscal year with $1.9 billion surplus

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, is waiting for Virginia’s economy to sour, but the state revenues keep rising, accounting for a surplus of more than $1.9 billion for the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

It was the state’s second consecutive multibillion-dollar revenue surplus, driven by billions of dollars in federal emergency relief and a rapid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that began almost 29 months ago, shuttering businesses and forcing more than 400,000 Virginians out of work.

As a result, Knight said the state will have plenty of money to pay for nearly $600 million in contingency spending in the two-year budget that took effect on July 1 — including an additional $250 million to lower public pension liabilities, for a total of $1 billion, and an additional $150 million to widen Interstate 64 through New Kent and James City counties, for a total of $470 million.

“It looks like the way the numbers are going, we’re going to hit all our triggers,” he said Thursday. “So we’re doing good.”

With the Federal Reserve Board moving aggressively to restrain a rapid rise in inflation, state budget leaders have tried to prepare for a possible economic recession by bolstering the state’s financial reserves, using cash instead of bonds to pay for capital projects and devoting excess revenues to one-time costs.

“I’ve been thinking there has to be a correction and we’re prepared for it, but we haven’t seen it yet,” said Knight, who worked closely with Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, on the budget compromise the General Assembly approved on June 1.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who campaigned for governor last year on lowering taxes, called the surplus evidence that “Virginians have been overtaxed for way too long” and touted $4 billion in tax cuts included in the budgets for the fiscal year that ended June 30 and the two-year cycle that began July 1.

The financial results are preliminary, with the final accounting scheduled for Aug. 19, when Youngkin will address the assembly’s money committees to consider any potential changes in the state’s forecast for revenues in the revised budget next year.

Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings said the fiscal year that ended June 30 “was an extraordinary year for revenues and finished strong.”

The surplus, estimated at $1.94 billion, trails only the $2.3 billion in unanticipated revenues that Virginia collected in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2021, as the distribution of COVID vaccines helped revive the economy and spur consumer spending.

Cummings cautioned that “there are a number of critical economic issues that we will continue to watch very closely as we put our plan together for the future,” but he said all of the state’s major revenue sources generated more money than forecast in the budget.

“We are encouraged by the continuing strength of payroll withholding and retail sales taxes, which increased by 9.5%, indicating that Virginia’s underlying economic foundation is strong,” he said in the announcement by the governor’s office late Thursday afternoon.

Total revenues grew by 16.3%, nearly double the 8.5% growth rate on which lawmakers based the budget. The biggest contributor was the state’s most volatile source of revenues — non-withholding income taxes collected from investors and self-employed Virginians. Those collections rose 30.5%, driven by a nearly 41% increase in final tax payments, due May 1, but collected through the end of the quarter.

Income taxes withheld from payroll — the largest single source of state revenue — grew by 9.5%, a half-percentage point higher than forecast. Sales taxes rose by 9.4%, compared with the annual forecast of 6.5%. Income tax refunds were down, helping the state’s bottom line, and corporate income taxes rose 30.5%, slightly under the forecast of 32.6%.

“People are going back to work more and more, salaries are increasing, and we’re getting more money,” Knight said. “I’m a little amazed. Retail sales are up.”

“I’m pretty satisfied with the way things are going,” he said.

Youngkin said he expects Virginia’s economic performance to improve as he ramps up efforts to attract new and expanded businesses to the state, which was another political priority in his campaign for governor last year.

He pointed to an increase of nearly 80,000 jobs since he took office in January, which contributed to the increase in income taxes withheld from paychecks. Virginia is just shy of recovering all of the jobs lost during the pandemic, but he said the state ranked 15th in employment growth in the first four months of this year.

“We have a lot of work left to do to recover from the pandemic, but Virginia’s economy is demonstrating promising economic and company growth with major companies such as Boeing, Raytheon and Lego moving their headquarters to Virginia,” Youngkin said.