Virginia Fraternal Order of Police upset with candidate's use of logo

The Virginia Fraternal Order of Police chastised a Republican candidate for attorney general over a mailer that says the FOP had endorsed him.

“Previously endorsed by Virginia Fraternal Order of Police,” reads the mail piece from Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, a candidate for attorney general.

But the state FOP does not endorse in primaries and, when it endorses in a general election, it’s based on a vote by the organization’s 7,000 current and retired law enforcement members, said Marty Williams, the organization’s legislative director and past state president.

Williams said that while a local chapter may have endorsed Miyares, the state FOP never has.

“Our members are not pleased with this at all because our endorsement is highly coveted,” Williams said.

He said the FOP is also concerned that Miyares used the organization’s trademarked logo without permission. “It’s a violation of our trust and our endorsement process, and we’re not happy about it.”

Williams said he tried to reach Miyares, and intermediaries talked to Miyares asking him to call the FOP. But six days later, Miyares hadn’t called, Williams said.