Virginia Fraternal Order of Police upset with candidate's use of logo

The Virginia Fraternal Order of Police chastised a Republican candidate for attorney general over a mailer that says the FOP had endorsed him.
“Previously endorsed by Virginia Fraternal Order of Police,” reads the mail piece from Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, a candidate for attorney general.
But the state FOP does not endorse in primaries and, when it endorses in a general election, it’s based on a vote by the organization’s 7,000 current and retired law enforcement members, said Marty Williams, the organization’s legislative director and past state president.
Williams said that while a local chapter may have endorsed Miyares, the state FOP never has.
“Our members are not pleased with this at all because our endorsement is highly coveted,” Williams said.
He said the FOP is also concerned that Miyares used the organization’s trademarked logo without permission. “It’s a violation of our trust and our endorsement process, and we’re not happy about it.”
Williams said he tried to reach Miyares, and intermediaries talked to Miyares asking him to call the FOP. But six days later, Miyares hadn’t called, Williams said.
Miyares campaign manager Klarke Kilgore said by email that Miyares’ mail piece was referring to previous FOP endorsements by a local chapter when running for delegate:
“In each race for the State House, Jason was endorsed by the FOP because of his support for law enforcement and past experience as a prosecutor. Jason is proud of his association with the FOP and looks forward to continuing that relationship and competing for their endorsement in the general election as the Republican nominee, against what will likely be an anti-police, anti-law enforcement liberal.”
Leslie Haley, Chuck Smith and Jack White are the other candidates vying for the GOP nomination for attorney general. Republicans will pick a candidate via convention on May 8.
