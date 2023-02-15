The General Assembly has passed a bill setting staffing requirements for certified nursing homes and imposing sanctions on facilities that are not compliant.

Supporters of such legislation have worked on it for about 20 years. But in 2023, it sailed through. The House approved House Bill 1446, sponsored by Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Spotsylvania, by a vote of 95-2. And Wednesday, the Senate unanimously passed it.

It now goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his consideration.

Virginia is one of 15 states without minimum staffing standards, and nursing homes in the Richmond area have come under scrutiny for their low ratings.

The General Assembly's Joint Commission on Health Care reported last year that about 20% of nursing homes in the state did not meet federal staffing standards. Homes run by for-profit companies tend to have the worst staffing, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services determined.

The bill would require facilities to provide an average of 3.08 hours of nursing care to each resident each day. The staffers could be certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses or registered nurses.

The law would take effect in July of 2025.

Homes that are not compliant would be required to submit a corrective action plan. A home that is out of compliance two years in a row could be fined $50,000. Facilities out of compliance for three years could be placed on probation.

The State Health Commissioner could choose not to impose sanctions if he or she determines the facility made an effort to recruit and retain staffers, but was not able to.

Orrock adjusted the bill recently, lowering the amount of time a home would have to reach the standard. A previous version allowed as much as five years for a home to correct its staffing, which drew concern from lawmakers.

Derrick Kendall, who runs Lucy Corr Continuing Care Retirement Community in Chesterfield, said he had to close some of the 216 beds in his facility because he did not have the nurses to cover them.

Nursing homes are not understaffed because they do not want to pay employees' salaries, he said. They are understaffed because they cannot find enough people willing to do the work.

“I’ve never had worse staffing and lower occupancy than I have now,” he said.

Kendall said he still supports a law creating a staffing requirement.

The bill ties in Medicaid's value-based purchasing program, in which facilities that hire more staff receive higher reimbursements. This provision helped the bill gain approval where other bills have failed.

Medicaid patients make up about 60% of nursing home residents in the state, and hiring more staff will increase the cost of caring for the residents. The bill is expected to cost $11 million per year.

