Virginia GOP concludes one-site nominating convention at Liberty University is not feasible

Backers of a convention have repeatedly come out on top in narrow votes despite the warnings of primary supporters that a gathering of hundreds or thousands of Republicans could violate Gov. Ralph Northam's COVID-19 restrictions.

Republican leaders voted Feb. 23 to hold a drive-up convention at Liberty University in Lynchburg to nominate statewide candidates, but the university said the next day that it had not yet agreed to host.

"To be frank, I and most Republicans are fatigued by this process," Anderson wrote Friday. "It is now time to put this process behind us, focus on our forthcoming convention and get behind three winning candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

"That's what Republicans across Virginia want us to do. Let's do it."

Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield unsuccessfully sued the state GOP last month in an effort to have a judge declare the party's plans for a convention illegal. She has argued that if the party cannot work out its process, the State Central Committee could wind up picking the party's statewide nominees.

Another GOP candidate for governor, Glenn Youngkin, former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, also has expressed exasperation over the party's inability to settle how to pick its candidates.