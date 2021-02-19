Virginia GOP still has not resolved how to nominate statewide candidates

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson, a former state delegate from Prince William, replaced former chairman Jack Wilson in August, promising to help the party win again.

But in late January, Anderson found himself writing to members telling them that after several long meetings over two months on how to create an acceptable nomination method, "we now stand at an impasse with no apparent way forward."

Since early December convention backers have prevailed over primary backers in a series of close votes on the divided State Central Committee, but they have not mustered the votes to change the party's rules and allow for a decentralized convention.

One solution would have been for the party to hold a state-run primary election. But the deadline for the GOP to notify the state that it wants a primary is this coming Tuesday, and that seems unlikely. Chase urged her supporters Friday to email members of the State Central Committee and request a primary.

Anderson can call meetings of the State Central Committee, and meetings can also happen by vote of at least a third of committee members.