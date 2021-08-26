Virginia GOP sues to remove McAuliffe from ballot; Democrat's campaign calls lawsuit 'desperate'

The Republican Party of Virginia on Thursday asked a court to remove Democrat Terry McAuliffe from the November ballot, arguing that his elections paperwork did not meet the state's guidelines because it was a missing a signature.
The lawsuit, filed in Richmond Circuit Court, argues that McAuliffe never signed his declaration of candidacy form, a step in the process to qualify for the primary and general election ballot. It also claims that two McAuliffe staffers who signed on as having witnessed McAuliffe signing the document did so falsely.
McAuliffe's campaign derided the lawsuit as a "desperate" attempt to clear the path for his Republican opponent.
McAuliffe, governor from 2014 to 2018, is running for another term as the state's top official against Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive vying to become the first Republican elected statewide in 12 years.
"McAuliffe’s declaration, lacking his signature and falsely signed by two purported witnesses, is plainly in violation of Virginia law and should have been rejected by the [board of elections] and the Department of Elections. It was not," reads the lawsuit.
"The omission of McAuliffe’s signature from his Declaration, compounded by false witness attestations, is fatal to his candidacy under Virginia law."
The GOP is asking the court to declare that McAuliffe shouldn't appear on the November ballot, and prevent local elections officers from printing his name on them.
The McAuliffe campaign said in a statement that it submitted the required paperwork to qualify for the ballot.
"This is nothing more than a desperate Trumpian move by the Virginia GOP to deprive voters of a choice in this election because Terry is consistently leading in the polls," said Christina Freundlich, a campaign spokeswoman.
McAuliffe led Youngkin in a new poll from Christopher Newport University out Thursday.
McAuliffe had 50% of support to 41% for Youngkin; 6% of those surveyed were undecided. CNU surveyed 800 likely voters between Aug. 15 and Aug. 23. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_