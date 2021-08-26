Virginia GOP sues to remove McAuliffe from ballot; Democrat's campaign calls lawsuit 'desperate'

The Republican Party of Virginia on Thursday asked a court to remove Democrat Terry McAuliffe from the November ballot, arguing that his elections paperwork did not meet the state's guidelines because it was a missing a signature.

The lawsuit, filed in Richmond Circuit Court, argues that McAuliffe never signed his declaration of candidacy form, a step in the process to qualify for the primary and general election ballot. It also claims that two McAuliffe staffers who signed on as having witnessed McAuliffe signing the document did so falsely.

McAuliffe's campaign derided the lawsuit as a "desperate" attempt to clear the path for his Republican opponent.

McAuliffe, governor from 2014 to 2018, is running for another term as the state's top official against Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive vying to become the first Republican elected statewide in 12 years.

"McAuliffe’s declaration, lacking his signature and falsely signed by two purported witnesses, is plainly in violation of Virginia law and should have been rejected by the [board of elections] and the Department of Elections. It was not," reads the lawsuit.