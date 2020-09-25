Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, first lady Pam Northam test positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pam Northam tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, the administration announced Friday.

Northam, the only physician among the nation's governors, is experiencing no symptoms, while his wife is experiencing mild symptoms, the administration said in a news release. Both will isolate for the next 10 days.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” Northam said in a statement.

“The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

The administration said the Northams sought testing after an Executive Mansion staffer that works closely with the couple developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

The administration said the Northams are working with the Virginia Department of Health and local health district to trace their contacts. Both Northams have recently traveled the state on official duties. In the last two weeks, Northam has visited George Mason University in Fairfax, the Richmond registrar's office, a solar energy facility in Mechanicsville, and more.