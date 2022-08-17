Virginia group leads $1 billion of settlements with online lenders

In this 2017 image Jay Speer (from left) and Dana Wiggins of the Virginia Poverty Law Center are shown with former Attorneys General Ken Cuccinelli and Andrew P. Miller. They spoke after a hearing before the Supreme Court of Virginia on the validity of a law mandating temporary freezes of base electric rates.
A handful of Virginians, stung by triple-digit interest rates, have led a series of class action lawsuits that will bring nearly a billion dollars to more than one million borrowers across the nation.
The Virginians borrowed money from online loan companies that claimed to be owned by three Native American tribes, but were actually operated by a Texas firm, Think Finance, that aimed to take advantage of the tribes' exemption from state usury laws after regulators shut down an earlier online lending program.
A settlement with Think Finance's investors was approved by the U.S. District Court in Richmond this week. It broke new ground by reaching into pockets of Think Finance's investors as well as a firm Think Finance set up in an effort to shield itself from looming regulatory crackdowns.
The court has previously approved settlements totaling more than $870 million with Think Finance, the three tribal shell companies - Plain Green LLC, set up by Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rock Boy Reservation in Montana; Great Plains Lending, set up by the Otoe-Missouria tribe of Oklahoma; and MobiLoans LLC, set up by the Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana - as well as a debt collection firm and venture capitalist funds that backed the operation. The firms were incorporated by the tribal governments, but were financed and mainly operated by Think Finance, which received the bulk of the profit.
The earlier settlements include refunds of sums borrowers paid to the lenders totaling more than $103 million and the cancellation of more than $763 million of loans. The former president of Think Finance is paying an additional $7.3 million.
The Virginians who led the class-action lawsuits had taken out loans charging interest rates as high as 448% on loans ranging in size from $300 to $3,000. One borrower paid $16,210 on a loan bearing interest at 448%, court records show. Almost all the money went to pay ever-rising interest, so that the principal was not paid down and the debt never retired.
The lawsuits asserted that such loans were illegal, since they were over the 12% cap on most loans in Virginia, or even the 36% cap the General Assembly set for payday loans, car title loans and open-end credit lines, including those Virginians arrange online. Those caps, which came after decades of campaigning by consumer advocates, put an end to the triple-digit rates Virginians had been paying on these loans.
Payday loans are very short term borrowings - the idea is to bring in a future paycheck in return for a sum that's smaller than that check. Car title loans are secured by handing over a vehicle title, so that if the borrower misses a payment, the lender can repossess the car or truck. Open end credit lines are essentially like credit cards, allowing the borrower to pay only a minimum monthly balance. Doing that creates a kind of doubled impact: the principal amount is never retired, and any interest due beyond a borrower's minimum payment is added to the debt, so that the total of monthly interest due keeps rising in a kind of vicious circle.
"Virginia strengthened its lending laws in 2020," said Jay Speer, executive director of the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
"We kicked out the payday and car title lenders and brought a better lending marketplace to Virginia," he said, referring to the departure of many high interest rate loan companies after the state enacted the lending reform measure.
Think Finance had argued that Virginia laws did not apply because the loans were made under tribal law.
The settlements the Virginians won are, together, the largest reached to resolve complaints against a high interest rate loan firm.
They also successfully challenged a business model that other online lenders have used — operating a loan business with a connection to a Native American operation by paying tribes a fee.
Last year’s settlement and this year’s follow-up resolve claims that creditors of Think Finance filed in a Texas bankruptcy court. In a separate action, the U.S. Consumer Finance Protection Bureau won a court order in Montana barring Think Finance and six subsidiaries, prohibiting them from offering or collecting on loans to consumers in 17 states - Virginia is not one - if the loan violates state lending laws and barring them from assisting others in engaging in that conduct.
Earlier this year, another group of Virginians, including some who challenged Think Finance, reached a settlement with other online payday loan companies that charged as much as 919% interest.
That settlement is for $489 million to reimburse some 555,000 borrowers. This lawsuit, also filed in federal court in Richmond, alleged that Golden Valley Lending; Silver Cloud Financial, Inc.; Mountain Summit Financial, Inc.; and Majestic Lake Financial, Inc. all formed under the laws of the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake tribe in California, violated federal racketeering laws as well as Virginia’s usury and consumer finance licensing laws.
It also named three Kansas City, Missouri, businessmen, whose firms processed the loans, put up the capital that the tribal companies used to make the loans and collected the bulk of the profit from the business.
The firms advertised online loans for up to $1,000 with a promise that borrowers could be approved in seconds.
One of the Virginians who sued paid a total of $1,127 on three loans, with interest rates of 636%, 722% and 763%. Another, Steven Pike, paid $1,725 on his loan, with an interest rate of 744%, while Elwood Bumbray paid $1,561 toward a loan with a 543% interest rate and Lawrence Mwethuku paid $499.50 on a loan with an interest rate of 919%.
In a joint agreement signed by both the prosecution and defense, Richmond Circuit Judge Claire G. Cardwell revoked a $15,000 bond that had been granted to Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, on Wednesday.
Monday’s hearing was scheduled after Richmond prosecutors appealed the bond granted by Richmond General District Court Judge David Hicks.
Had Cardwell upheld bond for the defendant, he likely would have remained in custody due to U.S. immigration authorities placing federal detainers on both defendants on July 6. During Monday’s hearing, Cardwell asked defense attorney Jose Aponte about the detainers, which Aponte confirmed.
Immigration Customs and Enforcement last week advised news outlets that both men are from Guatemala and were illegally residing in the U.S.
During Monday’s bond hearing, the revocation order signed by the judge set Aug. 3 as a preliminary hearing date for Alvarado-Dubon.
In a separate hearing Monday in Richmond General District Court-Manchester, the second defendant, Rolman Balcarcel Ac, 38, was arraigned during a brief proceeding via video feed from the Richmond City Justice Center. It was his first appearance in a Richmond courtroom since he was arrested in Albemarle County on July 5.
His preliminary hearing date is Aug. 3, which coincides with Alvarado-Dubon’s. Richmond attorney Samuel P. Simpson has been retained to represent Balcarcel Ac.
Both men are charged with possession of a firearm as a non-citizen and being illegally present in the U.S.
The person who tipped Richmond police identified Balcarcel as the person who was planning the shooting, according to a search warrant affidavit. The tipster further advised that Balcarcel, known to the tipster as “Chapin,” had connections to a gang called “Los Zetas.” Police said Zetas is a reference to the Zetas cartel that operates in Mexico and the U.S.
In court records made public Monday, Balcarcel told a Richmond magistrate that he has been living in Richmond for three or four months and resided in Denver for three years before that. He was employed doing electrical work and earned $1,100 weekly when working 40 hours a week.
Alvarado-Dubon has lived in the Richmond area for three years and worked full time in construction, according to court documents.
Balcarcel and Alvarado-Dubon were living in a house at 3112 Columbia St. in Richmond. During a search of the residence, police said they recovered two AR-15 semiautomatic assault-style rifles, a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol and about 200 rounds of ammunition, police said.
Court records filed so far in the case, which include an affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for the suspects’ residence, makes no mention that Dogwood Dell was the intended target of the mass shooting, as police announced last week. After questions arose about the location, Richmond police late Friday issued a “supplemental release” in an effort to clarify.
In the release, police said that following the tip they said they received from a concerned citizen about a plot to conduct a mass shooting that targeted the city’s Fourth of July celebration, “the Richmond Police Department began an exhaustive investigation to determine its validity.”
Based on the initial information and subsequent investigation, investigators concluded that Dogwood Dell was the intended target, police said without elaboration.
“Over the course of the investigation, we believed it necessary to keep the information secure, not wanting to risk tipping off any suspects while also not desiring to incite fear in our residents,” said Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith in a statement. “I stand behind the thoroughness of this investigation and continue to be proud of the work that our officers did to thwart a plot that could have proven disastrous for Richmond.”
Rolman Balacarcel Ac and Julio Cesar Alvarado-Dubon, both charged with felony possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, stand before Judge David M. Hicks during a preliminary hearing in Richmond City General District Court in Richmond on Wednesday. READ MORE HERE.
