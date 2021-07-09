Virginia halts admissions at 5 mental hospitals because they don't have enough staff

Virginia is halting admissions at five mental hospitals because they don't have enough staff to safely care for patients.

Alison Land, commissioner of behavioral health and developmental services, said Friday that she is closing admissions immediately at Central State Hospital near Petersburg, Eastern State Hospital near Williamsburg, Piedmont Geriatric Hospital in Burkeville, Western State Hospital in Staunton and Catawba Hospital near Roanoke.

The temporary halt in admissions will allow the five hospitals to reduce the number of patients they are treating by attrition, rather than discharging them, until they have enough employees to care for them safely.

"Despite our aggressive recruiting and retention strategies, state hospitals continue to lose staff while admissions continue to rise," Land said in a message on Friday. "It is no longer feasible to operate all state beds in a safe and therapeutic environment."

The order represents a breaking point for Virginia's behavioral health institutions, which have struggled to keep up with a surge in admissions of people in psychiatric crisis since the enactment of the so-called "bed of last resort" law in 2014 to prevent the release of people from emergency custody if they pose a threat to themselves or others.