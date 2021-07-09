Virginia halts admissions at 5 mental hospitals because they don't have enough staff

Virginia is halting admissions at five mental hospitals because they don't have enough staff to safely care for patients.
Alison Land, commissioner of behavioral health and developmental services, said Friday that she is closing admissions immediately at Central State Hospital near Petersburg, Eastern State Hospital near Williamsburg, Piedmont Geriatric Hospital in Burkeville, Western State Hospital in Staunton and Catawba Hospital near Roanoke.
The temporary halt in admissions will allow the five hospitals to reduce the number of patients they are treating by attrition, rather than discharging them, until they have enough employees to care for them safely.
"Despite our aggressive recruiting and retention strategies, state hospitals continue to lose staff while admissions continue to rise," Land said in a message on Friday. "It is no longer feasible to operate all state beds in a safe and therapeutic environment."
The order represents a breaking point for Virginia's behavioral health institutions, which have struggled to keep up with a surge in admissions of people in psychiatric crisis since the enactment of the so-called "bed of last resort" law in 2014 to prevent the release of people from emergency custody if they pose a threat to themselves or others.
Admissions of people under temporary detention orders have increased by almost 400% at state mental hospitals since 2013, the year that the 24-year-old son of state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, attacked his father and then killed himself less than 13 hours after being released from emergency custody because no bed was found for him at a private or public psychiatric facility.
But the COVID-19 pandemic also has thrown the hospitals into a staffing crisis.
The five hospitals ordered to halt admissions are among eight state facilities for adults, but Virginia's only psychiatric facility for youth, the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, is operating only 18 of its 48 beds - or less than 38% - because it doesn't have enough employees to care for more.
As a result of the staffing crisis, Land said that 63 patients and employees have been injured at the state's mental hospitals since July 1
"The challenges faced by the state hospitals are now an immediate crisis for two reasons," the commissioner said. "First, the level of dangerousness is unprecedented and second, recent admissions are occurring in an environment that is no longer adequately staffed."
The temporary closures will put immediate pressure on private psychiatric facilities, which accept most of the patients held under temporary detention orders, but a smaller proportion of them since enactment of the "last resort" law required state hospitals to accept them.
"The commonwealth needs all available private beds for temporary detention treatment open to accept patients, even those patients that might be challenging, or might need behavior management," Land said.
"In addition, the commonwealth needs every possible step-down and long-term care facility to be ready to accept patients who are ready for discharge from state facilities," she said.
Land said the state also is accelerating its efforts to discharge patients who are therapeutically ready to leave the hospitals but have been thwarted by the lack of adequate community programs and services to accept them.
"As a result, my sincere hope is this admissions closure will not last a day longer than it needs to," she said.
"We will keep working diligently to find solutions to improve staff-to-patient ratios and plan to reopen beds incrementally as staffing levels improve," Land said. "More discharges will allow us to accept more admissions as well."
