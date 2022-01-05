Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver will step down Jan. 14, at Youngkin's urging

Early on, a lack of coordination with private testing vendors stunted the state’s ability to test enough Virginians for the virus, which left the state in the dark about its spread and about deadly consequences in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Throughout 2020, the state faced criticism from the business community over restrictions that it thought changed too suddenly, and without much clarity.

The state later stumbled as it began to distribute vaccines at a slower rate than any of its neighbors and almost every other state — delaying safety for vulnerable Virginians. Consistently, people of color had a harder time accessing resources and information to fend off illness or economic struggle.

Among its successes, Virginia now ranks 10th among states in people who are fully vaccinated, and hospitals here have not overflowed to the point of deploying the state's emergency plan for alternate health care facilities.

In a statement, Oliver said it had been an honor to serve as commissioner.

"For the past two years, Virginia has faced the biggest public health crisis of our lifetime," he said.