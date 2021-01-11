Virginia hospitals ask Northam to speed up vaccinations, consider more restrictions

Hospitals suffered multibillion-dollar financial losses last year in part because Northam temporarily prohibited all elective, non-emergency medical procedures to prevent health care facilities from being overwhelmed by caring for patients infected with a virus that subsequently has killed more than 5,000 Virginians.

The association said its members, which encompass 26 health systems, lost $1.8 billion in the first six months of 2020 and estimated total losses up to $3 billion for the year.

Connaughton, who was transportation secretary under Gov. Bob McDonnell, said in the letter to Northam that Virginia "cannot again put our hospitals in the position of delaying care for other health care needs, as we all witnessed the negative impacts and, in some cases tragic outcomes, [which] delayed care had for many Virginians" last year.

"To be clear, Virginia hospitals have the capacity to continue caring for the health care needs of all Virginians, and hospital leadership must be allowed to continue to make facility-level, local, and regional decisions about their operations based on the evolving situation and the needs of their communities," Connaughton wrote.