Virginia hospitals have to publish their prices. Would lawsuits compel them to obey?

Hospitals are now required by federal law to publish the prices of mammograms, CT scans and hundreds of other procedures.

But compliance is still lacking. According to a nonprofit watchdog, only 20% of Virginia hospitals were following the law in August.

House Bill 2427 would allow patients to sue Virginia hospitals if the hospital knowingly violates the law. A House subcommittee on Thursday approved the measure, which is sponsored by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, and Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax.

The law already includes a punishment – hospitals in violation can be fined. But allowing patients to sue provides "meaningful penalties," said Marni Jameson Carey, head of a nonprofit called Power to the Patients.

There are numerous reasons to expect hospitals to publish their prices, Helmer said. Doing so allows consumers to make an informed decision when choosing a hospital, helps insurers negotiate better prices and stops patients from delaying their care.

Roughly 41% of the U.S. population has health care debt, the Kaiser Family Foundation said last year.

"If we don't control the cost of health care, no one's going to be able to afford it," Helmer said.

Health systems across the state are opposed to the bill.

The federal law took effect in 2021 and requires most hospitals to publish a machine-readable file of standard charges and either a "consumer-friendly" file listing at least 300 services or a price estimator tool.

At least two hospitals have been punished for violations. Northside Hospital in Atlanta was docked nearly $900,000.

In 2022, Virginia added a similar requirement to its law. A report issued last year by Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel recommends the state health department monitor compliance and issue plans of correction to hospitals that have broken the law.

If the legislature passes a bill and the governor signs it, a patient could sue a hospital that is in violation of the law for as much as three times the cost of the patient's medical bill.

Numerous hospitals expressed their opposition. If a hospital system were out of compliance for three months, every patient who visited the hospital during those three months could file suit.

That would wreck a hospital's finances, said Brent Rawlings of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Such a penalty would be disproportionate to the violation.

"It upends the policy you all unanimously adopted last year," Rawlings told a House committee.

Patients could conceivably file class action lawsuits, and plaintiffs would not have to prove they have been harmed by the hospital's lack of compliance, Rawlings added.

Michael Forehand, a vice president for Inova Health, said the current structure functions properly and called the potential for lawsuits an "unnecessary and significant burden."

Forehand testified that Inova is in compliance with the federal law. The three health systems in the Richmond area – HCA Healthcare, Bon Secours and Virginia Commonwealth University Health – told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the same thing when asked last summer.

If hospitals are in compliance, they shouldn't have to worry about the penalties, Helmer said. For a hospital following the law, the prospect of a lawsuit "should be of no concern," he said.

The current system is working, Forehand said. But a report by nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate last summer found that just 20% of Virginia hospitals completely followed the law. None was in the Richmond area. Though hospitals publish price lists, they are often incomplete.

The state health department also found shortcomings in the efforts of Virginia hospitals. Some hospitals linked their price lists on the footer of their webpage, and others hid their links on hard-to-find pages. Some machine-readable files were missing updates, and price shopping was generally difficult.

A survey of pricing lists conducted by The Times-Dispatch in July also showed that price shopping is difficult.

To find out how much a hospital charges for a procedure, patients must navigate spreadsheets of 50,000 lines. Procedures appear to be missing, and others are identified by codes and abbreviations. Chippenham Hospital's list included 10 types of colonoscopies.

Even if a patient finds the listed price, hospitals say the rates are not guaranteed and may differ from the actual cost.

But now that hospitals are required to post machine-readable files, the marketplace for hospital services could be upended. The machine-readable files allow a third party to create a site that gathers data from multiple hospitals and allows customers to shop for the best price.

Helmer described it as Expedia for health care. Patients could choose a hospital for a Caesarean section the same way they buy a flight or hotel room.

For now, such a service remains hypothetical. No such website exists for Virginia hospitals, Helmer said.

