Virginia House and Senate back legalization of marijuana

The House and Senate bills would make it legal for people 21 or older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana. The bills also would commence the process of expungement for misdemeanor convictions related to marijuana.

The bills include a special licensing program for people and communities that have been impacted by disproportionate enforcement of marijuana laws. The program seeks to make sure that people and communities directly impacted by the enforcement are represented in the new marijuana market.

House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, who sponsored the House bill, tweeted after the measure passed: "This legislation will provide long overdue justice for so many marginalized communities in Virginia."

Lawmakers will have to reconcile key differences in the massive bills before the legislation goes to Northam for his signature. For example, the Senate bill would legalize simple possession as of July 1. The House measure calls for ending a civil penalty on less than an ounce of marijuana once the regulated market is set up — a behemoth task expected to yield legal sales in 2023 or 2024.