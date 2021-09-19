Virginia House candidate criticized for insulting Filler-Corn in tweet

NORFOLK — A Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates has apologized after tweeting a derogatory comment about the appearance of House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn that some Democrats said was an antisemitic attack.

The Washington Post reports that Hahns Copeland, who is running to represent the Norfolk-based 89th District, on Friday tweeted a response to a tweet by House Democrats that featured a video of Filler-Corn, who is Jewish, talking about a child care subsidy program.

“I was surprised to see a pair of eyes and a mouth with that NOSE,” Copeland tweeted.

Copeland apologized in another tweet late Friday, calling the earlier tweet “immature and impulsive.”

“It was never intended to be anti-Semitic or reference her ethnicity or religion,” Copeland’s tweet said. He conceded his earlier tweet was “inappropriate and insensitive.”

Democrats said it was an antisemitic attack on Filler-Corn.

Filler-Corn’s staff said Friday that she had not heard directly from Copeland.