Virginia House Democrats elect Del. Don Scott Jr. as leader

Virginia House Democrats elected Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, as their new minority leader on Wednesday. The internal leadership vote followed a Scott-led ouster in April of former leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax.

Scott defeated Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, and Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, who also sought the leadership spot.

In a written statement, Scott said his focus is new GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“I’m not afraid to stand up and say it: Youngkin and his party don’t care one bit about effective governance or how their decisions impact everyday Virginians," he said. "They are happy to sit back and stoke the flames of the culture war while our constituents struggle to make ends meet.

"I will never forget the people who have been counted out by those in power, because they are my constituents, my clients, and my community. So, when Youngkin vetoes good bills out of spite or turns our public schools into ideological battlegrounds for his own partisan gain, I will always speak truth to power, and I won’t back down."

This is a developing story and will be updated.