Virginia House GOP picks Todd Gilbert as speaker, Terry Kilgore as majority leader

House Republicans on Sunday selected Del. Todd Gilbert of Shenandoah to become the next speaker of the House of Delegates when the GOP retakes control of the lower chamber in January.

Gilbert, who led the caucus as minority leader for the past two years, will replace House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, who became the first female speaker in 2020 and will hand over the gavel after a two-year tenure.

"When we were in the minority, no one believed that we could return to where we are now," Gilbert said in a statement Sunday after a meeting of the House GOP caucus in Richmond. "But we rallied together, worked together, and won together. I could not be more proud to be a member, let alone the leader, of this caucus."

Democrats entered the Nov. 2 election with a 55-45 edge in the House of Delegates. While two close House contests could head for recounts after the State Board of Elections certifies results on Monday, Republicans appear in line to hold a 52-48 majority when the session starts in January.