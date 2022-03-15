'Virginia is on a path to normalcy': Youngkin administration rolls out less stringent COVID-19 workplace rules

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration on Tuesday rolled out new COVID-19 guidance for employers that gives the private sector ample flexibility on how to mitigate spread of the virus in the workplace, and signaled that it would take action against employers who fire workers for not wearing a mask.

The administration expects the new guidance to replace a set of strict rules that require employers to treat COVID-19 as a workplace hazard and levy mitigation measures like requiring masks and ensuring social distancing, with some exceptions. The guidance will take effect if, as the administration expects, the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board rolls back the regulations, put in place by the administration of then-Gov. Ralph Northam, in the coming days.

“We're on a path back to normalcy. We're not quite there yet … but we really have transitioned from the government being able to tell you everything to do, to basically saying, there's a lot of choice here for people to make about themselves and about their companies,” Youngkin said in a brief interview on the new guidance.

The five-page document says simply that employers should “facilitate” employees getting vaccinated and boosted; encourage ill workers to stay home; require infected workers to stay home; provide masks “as appropriate,” encourage good sanitary habits; maintain working ventilation; educate workers on COVID-19 workplace policies in a language they understand; and, report and record employee infections and deaths.

Under state law, employers are still required to provide a “safe and healthy workplace free from recognized hazards likely to cause death or serious physical harm.” Specific sectors, like health care settings, are still subject to separate rules governing their field.

By comparison, the 32-page set of rules expected to be rolled back require employers to have a COVID-19 policy that includes a way for employees to anonymously report violations of the policy. The policy allows employers to require proof of vaccination status, masking and reporting of COVID-19 symptoms. The policy also requires employers to bear the cost of diagnostic COVID-19 tests for workers suspected of having COVID-19.

State officials first began to consider workplace regulations amid concerns that employees could be left vulnerable to the virus in their workplaces if their employer wasn’t proactive about mitigation measures. Virginia became the first state to levy regulations around COVID-19 prevention in the workplace, giving teeth to public health guidance.

When Youngkin took office in January, after campaigning to end COVID-19 mandates on vaccines and masks, he signed an executive order directing state labor officials to reconsider the rules. Youngkin cited concerns from the private sector, arguing that the rules were overly cumbersome and inflexible to a quickly changing pandemic.

The Youngkin administration also signaled it would not seek to investigate workplaces for not complying with the rules.

Youngkin said Tuesday that a milder variant, vaccines and a better understanding of how the COVID-19 virus spreads have mitigated the risk and uncertainty present when the pandemic started.

“Two years ago, we didn't know much of anything," he said in a brief interview. "I do think we find ourselves today with a different set of inputs. We can strongly encourage the vaccine and the booster, make sure we're taking care of folks who are most at risk, but also we can begin to be really clear about which choices should be made by individuals about their health.”

The new guidance from Youngkin’s labor department says it will “support and respect the rights of individuals to choose whether to wear masks or to not wear masks,” unless it’s a federal workplace or health care setting that requires them, or unless “medically appropriate.”

“The Commonwealth of Virginia and the Department of Labor and Industry will not allow or condone illegal discrimination based on wearing or not wearing masks, and people should not be fired or terminated for not wearing a mask,” the guidance reads.

A high-ranking Youngkin administration official who declined to be named said the labor department would investigate complaints filed by employees who feel they were discriminated against for not wearing a mask.

Asked about the approach, Youngkin said it aligns with his campaign promise to end mask mandates.

“I think this is about providing decision making to folks,” he said.

This is a developing story.