Virginia joins suit to bar mask requirement on mass transit

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday that Virginia has joined 20 other states in a legal challenge to what he termed the CDC's "unlawful mask mandate" on public transportation.

Florida is leading the bid for an injunction, accusing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of "unprecedented assertions of power" since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The CDC recently announced that at its recommendation, the Transportation Security Administration "will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th."

Miyares said in a statement: "The CDC's mask mandate on public transportation, like air travel, is scientifically unnecessary at this stage of the pandemic. Not only are the CDC's mask mandates for public transportation an example of federal overreach, but they are outdated as states across the country have lifted mask mandates in other aspects of daily life."

Limited injunction on masks could affect certain Chesterfield, Henrico schools Chesterfield and Henrico counties are among 10 school districts that could be affected by a …

CDC data show that the daily averages of new cases and deaths are trending downward nationally, as are new hospital admissions.

But the CDC says the guidance is warranted because people on public transit can be in close proximity for lengthy periods without the opportunity to socially distance.

The Associated Press reports that fewer than half of the respondents in a recent AP poll said they still regularly wear face masks.

The easing of precautions comes as scientists eye another contagious Omicron subvariant that has become the leading strain in the U.S.

COVID cases reach 8-month low in Virginia, but Europe's surge has health experts concerned There are 928 average cases, the lowest tally since late July. But about 12 countries in Europe are seeing a rise of a subvariant of omicron known as BA.2.

Since taking office on Jan. 15, Miyares has joined Gov. Glenn Youngkin in opposing mandates to combat COVID-19, from mask requirements in schools to vaccination requirements at colleges and universities.

Youngkin, who also took office Jan. 15, immediately issued executive orders scrapping mask mandates in schools and COVID-19 vaccine requirements for state workers.

Last week Youngkin hailed a state board's move to formally remove stricter COVID workplace rules.

The other states that have joined Florida in the suit are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.