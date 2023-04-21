Virginia is launching a new push to expand semiconductor and microelectronics business in the state.

A just-forming Virginia Alliance for Semiconductor Technology bringing together business and colleges and universities will create three new certification programs for workers in those sectors, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. It will be a key talking point when he meets with industry leaders in his first trade mission, to South Korea, Taiwan and Japan next week, he added.

The certifications will cover all aspects of the semiconductor supply chain, he said.

The programs will target veterans and underserved communities and Youngkin expects it to produce 500 job-ready certifications for Virginians over the next three years.

They’ll get more than 25,000 hours of hands-on lab and equipment training through those certifications programs, he said.

In addition, the alliance aims to expand access to cleanrooms, laboratories and equipment for students, facility and businesses interested in training opportunities or conducting research and development work.

“Virginia is stepping up to lead the way by investing in key initiatives that will deliver STEM talent to a robust and growing workforce across the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said.

“Together, our private and public sector partnerships will create new opportunities in semiconductors, microelectronics and nanotechnology to drive critically important economic sectors and technology leadership,” he added.

The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation will collaborate with the alliance to connect early-stage venture capital investment and other private sector partners to semiconductor and microelectronics ventures, tapping its Virginia Venture Partners equity funds.

VIPC will also offer grants for entrepreneur-in-residence, faculty research and development projects and laboratory equipment through its Commonwealth Commercialization Fund.

The Virginia Microelectronics Consortium already supports student internship scholarships and R&D funding efforts.

Virginia Tech will lead the new alliance, which will bring in colleges and universities across the state University of Virginia, George Mason University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Norfolk State University, and Northern Virginia Community College.

“Strong university partnerships, strategic programs, and an ongoing talent pipeline are critical to be competitive in recruiting in this industry,” said Jason El Koubi, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

The alliance “will be a distinctive and compelling asset to market as we continue to aggressively pursue this dynamic and growing sector,” he added.

Richmond-area business expansions, openings and closings Popshelf P.T. Hastings Seafood Killa Dillas Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen The Veil Brewing Co.'s new taproom Luxe New American Bar & Grill Wok This Way Eggs Up Grill Mayu Sushi & Thai Max’s on Broad RICH Nail Lounge Sycamore Jewelers, Midlothian Mi Casita Restaurant Ironclad Coffee Grit Coffee Rockler Woodworking and Hardware Boiling Crab Richmond Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Suzy Sno Diablo Doughnuts RVA The Brass Tap Graybo's Sports Cards Blue Ridge Cyclery BigWife's Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams CarLotz Acacia Midtown Zoom Room Richmond Torchy's Tacos Planet Fitness Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Three Notch'd Brewing Retail or Resell Marshalls Raising Cane's My Favorite Muffin Mattress King Anthony's on the Hill The Mill on MacArthur