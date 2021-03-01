Virginia lawmakers approve new affordable housing tax credit program

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the stakes have gotten even higher. Thousands of households face eviction and owe back rent balances they could not afford after job and wage losses stemming from the public health crisis. As of mid-February, Virginia had doled out more than $83 million in rent and mortgage relief to keep people safely housed. A federal moratorium on evictions is scheduled to expire at the end of this month, but state protections will continue.

Affordable housing advocates have called on local and state leaders to facilitate the creation of new apartments and homes reserved for families making less than median income. Units built through the federal program are targeted to families making between 40 and 80% of the area median income, depending on household size. In Richmond, that’s between $28,000 and $57,000 for a household of two, or between $35,000 and $71,500 for a family of four. The state program will use the same income limits, which fluctuate annually.

Under the federal program, developers who commit to reserve a portion of the units in their construction or rehabilitation projects for low-income renters can apply for the tax credits. Once awarded them, the developers can then sell the credits to investors. In exchange for infusing the projects with private equity, the investors reduce their tax liability.