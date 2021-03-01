Virginia lawmakers approve new affordable housing tax credit program

Virginia lawmakers have approved a new tax credit program that advocates say will lead to the construction of hundreds of affordable apartments in the next several years.
Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly endorsed a scaled back version of the so-called Virginia Opportunity Tax Credit Program as the special session drew to a close. If Gov. Ralph Northam signs the bill into law, Virginia Housing will oversee the initiative and up to $15 million annually will be earmarked for it.
Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, who helped broker a compromise to pass the legislation, said the new tax credit will “play a small part in fixing a huge problem here in Virginia.”
With Northam’s signature, Virginia will join 18 other states around the country that have established a tax credit program mirroring the federal low income housing tax credit program. A state work group urged lawmakers to adopt the approach in a report issued last fall.
“It is a game-changer,” said Brian Koziol, executive director of the Virginia Housing Alliance. “It is going to lead to a lot more units per year, and over time we’ll see the impact of those.”
As of 2018, Virginia had a dearth of 400,000 affordable units, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. In Central Virginia, the shortage plays a direct role in Richmond’s nationally high eviction rate and rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the stakes have gotten even higher. Thousands of households face eviction and owe back rent balances they could not afford after job and wage losses stemming from the public health crisis. As of mid-February, Virginia had doled out more than $83 million in rent and mortgage relief to keep people safely housed. A federal moratorium on evictions is scheduled to expire at the end of this month, but state protections will continue.
Affordable housing advocates have called on local and state leaders to facilitate the creation of new apartments and homes reserved for families making less than median income. Units built through the federal program are targeted to families making between 40 and 80% of the area median income, depending on household size. In Richmond, that’s between $28,000 and $57,000 for a household of two, or between $35,000 and $71,500 for a family of four. The state program will use the same income limits, which fluctuate annually.
Under the federal program, developers who commit to reserve a portion of the units in their construction or rehabilitation projects for low-income renters can apply for the tax credits. Once awarded them, the developers can then sell the credits to investors. In exchange for infusing the projects with private equity, the investors reduce their tax liability.
By making $20 million in additional state credits available annually over the next 10 years, the task force projected Virginia could facilitate the construction of 762 affordable units each year, generate $19 million in local and state taxes annually and support 4,000 jobs, according to its report.
When the General Assembly convened in January, Bourne and Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, carried bills to create the program at that funding level.
While Locke’s bill won unanimous approval in the Senate, Bourne’s bill died in subcommittee over concerns that the proposed cost, of $20 million annually over 10 years, was too high.
Ultimately, Locke’s bill, SB 1197, went to a conference committee made up of members from each chamber. The committee recommended, and both chambers approved, funding the new program at $15 million annually for five years. Lawmakers will have to reauthorize the tax credit to continue it beyond that point.
Andrew Clark, a lobbyist with the Home Builders Association of Virginia, said the program’s passage has already generated interest among developers his organization represents.
“The success of these programs is largely dependent on the investor and development community really believing that the state is all in. ... Anecdotally, people are already saying, ‘How do we tap into this?' So that’s promising.”
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson