Virginia lawmakers plan to adjourn session without budget, at 'loggerheads' over size of tax cuts

Unable to come to a resolution on the state budget, Virginia House and Senate leaders say they expect to adjourn the regular session of the General Assembly Saturday, giving negotiators more time to bridge their differences in anticipation of a special session.

Senate Democrats Friday afternoon made clear to Republicans that their caucus would not vote to extend the session past the constitution's prescribed 60 days.

That could spell trouble for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose hands would be tied from making certain appointments if lawmakers then decide not to adjourn the special session.

Separating the GOP-controlled House and the Democrat-controlled Senate is a $3 billion gap on how much money they will have to spend in the two-year budget that will take effect July 1.

"We've got some ground to cover - not a lot, but there are differences. We're going to sine die, and then we'll come back at another time," House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said Friday afternoon, referring to a Latin term for final adjournment.

Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said earlier Friday: "We're still at loggerheads over the tax issues."

Knight said Friday evening that House and Senate budget negotiators had not yet met on Friday, and had not met on Thursday.

The House budget includes almost $5.5 billion in tax cuts and rebates, but the Senate continues to insist on deferring the centerpiece of the governor's tax plan - the doubling of the standard deduction for income tax filers - until a joint subcommittee completes a comprehensive study of Virginia tax policy in the coming year. Doubling the standard deduction would reduce state revenues by $2 billion over two years.

The Senate has agreed to partial repeal of the 2.5% sales tax on groceries, but has balked at eliminating the 1% that goes directly to local governments and has approved a less generous tax exemption for military retirement income than the House. It also has approved smaller tax rebates this year than the House and rejected a 12-month rollback in the gas tax as meaningless to soaring prices at the pump.

House and Senate budget leaders have not yet announced plans for completing negotiations on the budget, but it's already too late to produce an agreement in time for adoption on Saturday under House rules that require at least 48 hours for members to review the spending plan.

Republicans who control the House and have a narrow disadvantage in the Senate generally support the Republican governor's tax cut package, but Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, has sided with Howell in delaying action on major tax cuts without a comprehensive study.

Hanger said Friday that "a general consensus seems to be developing to adopt a more thoughtful approach to finalizing the budget rather than a rushed process."

Knight, meanwhile, described the differences by saying: "They want to spend, and we want to give money back to Virginia taxpayers."

Knight said he hopes negotiators can bridge their differences and come back in a matter of weeks to a special session called by Youngkin.

A special session that doesn't adjourn - a somewhat regular occurrence - could spell trouble for Youngkin as he tries to fill two vacancies on the Supreme Court of Virginia and one vacancy on the State Corporation Commission. Any appointments Youngkin makes would need to be taken up by the legislature within 30 days; if they are not, Youngkin's picks would be barred from serving in those roles.

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said Democrats would strive to "keep our options open" when it comes to appointments. Surovell criticized Youngkin and House Republicans decision to reject 11 of former Gov. Ralph Northam's appointees earlier in the session, including members of the board of education, and the regulatory boards and rule of issues related to air and water quality.

"They politicized a long tradition of board appointments," Surovell said.

Senate Democrats on Thursday rejected four of Youngkin's picks for the Parole Board.

***

Meanwhile, Virginia's revenues dipped last month, but Youngkin's confidence remains high that the state will have plenty of money this year to pay for tax cuts and new spending in the budget now pending in a deeply divided General Assembly.

Youngkin said in an interview on Friday that despite a 1.2% decline in February compared with the same month a year ago, the state remains on track to finish the fiscal year on June 30 with at least an additional $1.25 billion in revenues under the revenue forecast he announced last month.

"We have a strong revenue forecast that can fund tax cuts ... and this is the time to get it done," he said.

The latest state revenue numbers aren't likely to change the budget debate.

Revenues fell by $19 million in February, or 1.2%, over the same month a year ago, but Youngkin discounted the comparison because of what he called "anomalies" in last year's results. The state's tax collections remain 13.6% ahead for the first eight months of the fiscal year that began July 1.

He said last year's numbers were abnormally high - by $125 million to $150 million - because of a delay in conforming state and federal tax codes that suppressed the number of income tax refunds. He said that income taxes withheld from pay checks also were abnormally high the previous February.

Youngkin said he remains cautious about collections of non-withholding income taxes - paid by investors on stock gains and self-employed professionals - in the last four months of the fiscal year, with the stock market highly volatile because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the soaring cost of oil and gasoline.

But he said he is highly confident in the revenues that pay most of the cost of state government - taxes on payroll income, corporate income and consumer sales, which he called "really strong underpinnings" to support his forecast for a $27.9 billion general fund budget in this fiscal year.

Asked whether the dip in February revenues would affect that outlook, Youngkin replied, "Not at all. Not in the least."

Michael Martz Follow Michael Martz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today