Virginia lawmakers split on criminal penalties as they work to legalize marijuana

Lawmakers on the panel agreed to lower the amount of marijuana that would trigger a criminal penalty from the Northam administration’s proposed 5 pounds down to 1 pound.

Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, said such a high limit would encourage people to sell without licenses.

“Might that be a way around the licensing? We may have set that 5 pounds too high,” he said. Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, suggested she was looking at a photo of 5 pounds of marijuana buds and agreed she was amenable to the change.

Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, supported the change to 1 pound before criminal charges, but urged the House Courts of Justice panel to focus on eradicating the inequities in the system rather than the new system of penalties related to marijuana.

“I just want to continue to remind everyone that I'm really torn around penalties and incarceration being used to try to continue to deal with what everyone believes is a failed war on drugs. These marijuana laws specifically had devastating impacts on and for marginalized communities, especially of color,” Scott said.

“I don't think we should be really focusing a lot of our energies on how do we continue to penalize and punish people for marijuana use.”