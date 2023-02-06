A bill that would give more victims of the opioid epidemic a voice in the use of millions of dollars in state settlement money is no longer in the cards this legislative session.
The bill was introduced by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper. It would have added two new members to the board of the Opioid Abatement Authority, the recently formed organization tasked with distributing more than $330 million to the fight against the opioid epidemic in Virginia.
The board has voting power over grants that will be given to Virginia cities and counties, which can apply for grant money from the state fund.
Those members would be “two representatives of the addiction and recovery community," the bill stated. Their addition would have expanded the abatement authority board from 11 to 13 members.
The bill was withdrawn by Freitas in a Jan. 30 subcommittee session.
Currently, the authority board is structured to include one member of the recovery community, as appointed by the governor. That appointee is Michael Tillem, who was appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in November.
Tillem is the founder of The Journey House, a not-for-profit recovery group based in Henrico County.
Freitas said his bill was withdrawn out of concerns that adjusting the membership might affect the settlement distribution process.
“We are working on achieving the intent of the bill, getting people with lived experience in overcoming opioid addiction, without changing the number on the board in such a way that could adversely affect settlements,” Freitas said.
Other recovery community members had been hopeful for Freitas’ bill and were disappointed to see it tabled.
“Freitas was right to introduce that bill,” said John Shinholser, a recovering opioid addict and founder of the McShin Foundation, one of Richmond’s oldest recovery community organizations.
Shinholser said he has been keenly following developments in the legislature. He said he is frustrated with the composition of the board, which includes only two individuals in recovery on a panel of 11.
Shinholser called the committee “rigged” and said, ultimately, he is worried money will be wasted and wind up with county administrators.
“Everybody seems to forget the solution to addiction is recovery,” Shinholser said. “The best model, by everybody’s standards, is people with lived experience operating in every step of the way.”
The board’s composition was enshrined in legal language when the settlement was negotiated by the Virginia attorney general. That process was initiated by former Attorney General Mark Herring and finalized by Attorney General Jason Miyares.
Changing that legal language could be tricky, said Tony McDowell, the authority’s executive director. For example, to override the current composition structure would be to override the settlement itself, which could open up room for any locality to sue the abatement authority and potentially endanger funds.
McDowell was adamant that the board is listening to people in recovery. To do so, the authority is hosting listening sessions, where addicts speak to the board directly about how the money should be used.
That next listening session will occur virtually on Feb. 12.
“I think there is fear that our board will not be listening to their voice,” McDowell said. “I would suggest that if you simply look at what this board has done already, they’ve proven they wanted to hear from people with an opioid use disorder.”
The authority’s cash constitutes just 55% of the total settlement money received by Virginia. In total, the state could receive as much as $610 million from distributors and pharmaceutical companies, including groups like Purdue Pharma, the creators of OxyContin.
Other money was transmitted directly to localities and to the commonwealth and is not subject to oversight from the authority board.
