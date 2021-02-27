Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana in 2024, punting to next year key decisions on how to do it

***

Hesitation over the bill among Senate lawmakers resulted in a reenactment clause on major portions of the bill — meaning that they will not go into effect unless the legislature approves them again next year.

That includes key language on how the new regulated market will be structured, and how the state will rework its criminal code to accommodate for marijuana legalization while putting up guardrails on possession of the drug.

House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, D-Shenandoah, who opposed the bill, said leaving such matters unresolved while approving legalization by 2024 could harm Virginians.

In the Senate, Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said: “It is almost beyond my belief that as a result of internal pressures were going to pass this piece of legislation that is not remotely ready for prime time.”

Per the bill, once marijuana is legalized in January 2024, people would be allowed to possess up to an ounce. Anyone found with more than an ounce or less than a pound would face a $25 civil penalty. Possession of more than a pound would constitute a felony.

People would be allowed to share an ounce of marijuana or less with other people, as long as there is no exchange of money or goods.