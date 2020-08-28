Virginia legislators approve drop boxes, prepaid return postage for absentee ballots

After brief debate, the House voted 54-42 to approve the measure.

"We have taken steps today to ensure we protect Virginians' sacred voting rights from interference - whether from a pandemic or a Postmaster General," said House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax.

Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, spoke briefly against the bill, saying that there are more pressing needs that could be addressed with the $2 million dedicated to prepaid return postage on absentee ballots.

“We might as well give gas cards to people to get to their polling place,” said Cox, who is exploring a run for governor. “This is just not a wise use of money.” Cox added that the state isn’t providing any funding for the drop boxes — an unfunded mandate for localities amid uncertainty about much they’ll cost.

The Senate voted 21-16 to approve the measure after a second day of prolonged partisan debate.

Republican opposition focused on the use of drop boxes under regulations that the Board of Elections has yet to develop and adopt. Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, who has led the fight to amend or defeat the bill, said the use of drop boxes “is clearly not necessary to allow an individual to safely vote.”