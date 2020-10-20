Virginia Lottery sales surge, as gaming options multiply

The Virginia Lottery is off to a fast start in the race for sales and profits in an unprecedented era of expansion for legal gaming opportunities in a state that traditionally had discouraged them.

Lottery sales increased by $181.5 million, or almost 36%, in the first three months of the fiscal year that began on July 1, compared with the first three years of fiscal 2020, powered by the quick launch of internet sales of lottery tickets, which the General Assembly approved this year. Even without the new internet boost, lottery sales increased by 13% in September at traditional retail operations.

Profits increased by $27.4 million in the quarter, or about 12%, after the state-run gaming operation weathered a sudden slump at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to post profits of $595 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

"We were very pleased to see what we consider to be a solid performance" in the last fiscal year, Lottery Director Kevin Hall told the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.