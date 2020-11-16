Virginia Medicaid agency offers, then withdraws $2,000 bonus for its staff

The General Assembly adopted a revised budget last month that includes contingency funding for one-time bonuses of $1,500 each for state employees, 1.5% for state-supported local employees and $750 each for adjunct faculty of public colleges and universities

The bonuses would be paid in August, 2021, if state revenues are sufficient at the end of the fiscal year that will end on June 30. The budget agreement, still awaiting final action by Northam, also directs the governor to include funding for teacher compensation in the budget he will present on Dec. 16, if the state expects to have enough money to pay for it along with the other employee bonuses.

Senate Finance & Appropriations Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said she was unaware of the bonus offer to employees at the Medicaid agency.

"To the extent we can give bonuses to our front-line state workers, I would like to," she said in an interview Monday. "We just don't know that the financial impacts are and how much money we have."

However, Howell added that state agencies can't unilaterally give bonuses to their employees, "not without our approval."

"It needs to go through the General Assembly first," she said.