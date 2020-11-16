Virginia Medicaid agency offers, then withdraws $2,000 bonus for its staff

Virginia's Medicaid agency recently offered - and then withdrew - a one-time $2,000 bonus for each of its full-time and wage employees for their work this year in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in enrollment in the federal-state health insurance program for poor, elderly and disabled Virginians.
The Department of Medical Assistance Services, which administers the Medicaid program in Virginia, told employees in an agency newsletter on Oct. 28 that Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dan Carey had approved the bonuses. The bonuses were to be paid with internal funds the agency had saved during a hiring freeze that Gov. Ralph Northam imposed last spring in response to the pandemic and lifted recently
"Seven months into the pandemic, I am grateful for your dedication and adaptability," DMAS Director Karen Kimsey told her staff.
Kimsey rescinded the offer on Friday, faced with the reality of a budget crisis that forced Northam and the General Assembly to cancel a package of raises and bonuses for state employees, teachers, college faculty and state-supported local employees, such as sheriff's deputies.
"The Secretary and I recognize your hard work and wanted to offer you a bonus," she said in an email message to employees on Friday. "However, we also understand the need to have consistent policies for all state agencies. We also understand that the Commonwealth continues to face a challenging financial climate due to COVID-19."
The General Assembly adopted a revised budget last month that includes contingency funding for one-time bonuses of $1,500 each for state employees, 1.5% for state-supported local employees and $750 each for adjunct faculty of public colleges and universities
The bonuses would be paid in August, 2021, if state revenues are sufficient at the end of the fiscal year that will end on June 30. The budget agreement, still awaiting final action by Northam, also directs the governor to include funding for teacher compensation in the budget he will present on Dec. 16, if the state expects to have enough money to pay for it along with the other employee bonuses.
Senate Finance & Appropriations Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said she was unaware of the bonus offer to employees at the Medicaid agency.
"To the extent we can give bonuses to our front-line state workers, I would like to," she said in an interview Monday. "We just don't know that the financial impacts are and how much money we have."
However, Howell added that state agencies can't unilaterally give bonuses to their employees, "not without our approval."
"It needs to go through the General Assembly first," she said.
DMAS spokesperson Christina Nuckols said the one-time bonus was intended primarily "in recognition for the work" agency employees had done this year in response to the public health crisis and a surge in Medicaid enrollment.
"The proposal also was intended to support administrative goals for retaining staff and reducing turnover," Nuckols said. "The agency proposed to use existing administrative dollars available due to savings from staff departures and unfilled positions because of the hiring freeze."
Kimsey apologized to employees in her message last week notifying them that the bonuses would be cancelled.
"I recognize that you will be disappointed, and I regret any frustration," she said. "We truly appreciate all of the hard work that you have done during a difficult year, and will continue to look for ways to recognize those efforts moving forward."
(804) 649-6964