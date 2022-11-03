Virginia Medicaid budget shows $279.3 million in savings this year

Virginia's Medicaid program will deliver $279.3 million in savings this year, thanks to sustained federal aid during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The $20 billion program also projects a "tiny" increase of $12.3 million in state funds in the next fiscal year, beginning on July 1, 2023, although program costs are rising for the federal government and the portion of Medicaid expansion expenses covered by an assessment on private hospital revenues.

"For the first time, we don't have bad news!" said Cheryl Roberts, the new director of the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, which administers the federal-state program for poor, elderly and disabled Virginians.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who appointed Roberts as director last month, already has received a personal briefing on the forecast, which should help him in preparing a revised two-year state budget to present to the General Assembly money committees on Dec. 15.

"He went through it line by line," said Roberts, who previously had served as deputy director of programs and operations at the agency for almost 16 years.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said Thursday, "The governor is pleased with some of the positive elements of the current Medicaid forecast and appreciates DMAS' continued work on this, particularly as the public health emergency has had a unique and significant impact on routine forecasting."

The forecast also was welcomed by the leaders of the General Assembly's money committees, which are holding budget retreats in mid-November as they prepare for the 45-day legislative session that will begin on Jan. 11. Medicaid is one of the state's biggest expenses, after K-12 public education.

"It's good news and it means we'll be able to live up to our responsibilities to low-income Virginians," said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

However, Howell and House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, say they will remain cautious in budgeting for the program, which faces an impending loss of enhanced federal aid when President Joe Biden's administration ends the federal health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.

That decision could come as soon as Nov. 12, effective at the end of January, which would eliminate an additional 6.2% in the federal share of program costs. The enhanced federal share has brought Virginia an additional $50 million a month - $2 billion since the pandemic began in March, 2020.

"We're very grateful for it," Knight said Thursday. "It looks like the federal government is kind of maintaining the program, but it's nothing we should think is long lasting because I can guarantee it won't be."

As for the projected savings this year, he said, "I'm going to figure it as one-time revenue."

Once the federal government ends the public health emergency, Virginia will begin a year-long process of reassessing eligibility of more than 1.9 million Virginians currently receiving health benefits under the program.

Federal emergency aid came with the condition that the state would have to keep all current recipients on the Medicaid rolls, unless they died or moved out of Virginia. The state Medicaid office already is planning for the "unwinding" of benefits for recipients who no longer qualify for help, primarily because of income.

In the meantime, the enhanced federal match will make budgeting easier for Youngkin and the assembly.

The new forecast shows the cost of the program rising by 3.1% in the next fiscal year and 2.9% in the following year, which is not part of the current state budget.

But almost all of the additional costs are projected to fall on the federal government and the hospital provider assessment that pays Virginia's share of expanding eligibility, primarily for childless adults, under the Affordable Care Act.

Normally, Virginia and the federal government split Medicaid costs almost evenly. The federal government pays 90% of the costs for Virginians who enroll in the program under Medicaid expansion, which took effect in 2019, with the remaining 10% covered by a provider assessment.

The total program costs were $1.2 billion over budget in this fiscal year, when the federal government is expected to pay an additional $1.3 billion and the provider assessment an additional $36.5 million. The state will save $279.3 million.

Next year, the total costs are projected to exceed $21.5 billion, with an additional $1.1 billion in the federal share and $66.2 million for the hospital provider assessment, which is expected to total $588.5 million. In contrast, Virginia's share is projected to increase by $12.3 million.

"That's a tiny amount," said Chris Gordon, chief financial officer at the state Medicaid agency.