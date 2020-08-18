Virginia Museum of History & Culture agrees to accept Lee statue from U.S. Capitol

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond has agreed to take ownership of Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue at the urging of a state panel that voted to remove it from the U.S. Capitol.

Museum President & CEO Jamie Bosket responded Tuesday to a formal request from the Virginia Commission for Historical Statues in the U.S. Capitol.

"Given the history of the statue’s creation, its placement at the U.S. Capitol in 1909, and the history of its removal in 2020, we believe this to be an artifact of historical importance," Bosket wrote to the commission.

"It is of a manageable size to appropriately house and it will fulfill representation of the historical moments noted above as part of our extensive collection of materials that speak to the ever-evolving story of the Commonwealth of Virginia. As such, we accept the Commission’s request."

The move is the latest step in Virginia’s push to remove its official ties to Confederate iconography. Those efforts took on a greater impetus after the killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police sparked protests against racial injustice in Richmond and around the nation.