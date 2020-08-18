Virginia Museum of History & Culture agrees to accept Lee statue from U.S. Capitol

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond has agreed to take ownership of Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue at the urging of a state panel that voted to remove it from the U.S. Capitol.
Museum President & CEO Jamie Bosket responded Tuesday to a formal request from the Virginia Commission for Historical Statues in the U.S. Capitol.
"Given the history of the statue’s creation, its placement at the U.S. Capitol in 1909, and the history of its removal in 2020, we believe this to be an artifact of historical importance," Bosket wrote to the commission.
"It is of a manageable size to appropriately house and it will fulfill representation of the historical moments noted above as part of our extensive collection of materials that speak to the ever-evolving story of the Commonwealth of Virginia. As such, we accept the Commission’s request."
The move is the latest step in Virginia’s push to remove its official ties to Confederate iconography. Those efforts took on a greater impetus after the killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police sparked protests against racial injustice in Richmond and around the nation.
The commission estimates that the removal of the statue will cost between $13,000 and $15,000. The state will cover the cost of removing the statue and transporting it from Washington to Richmond.
The museum has no immediate plans to display the statue, according to spokesperson Emily Lucier. Bosket noted in his letter accepting the statue that it comes as an unrestricted gift, with no obligations related to its display. He added that "upcoming capital improvements and programmatic expansion at the museum will certainly require that this piece be in secure storage for at least a few years."
On Aug. 7 the state panel unanimously recommended that the statue be moved to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Historian Ed Ayers, former president of the University of Richmond, made the motion to ask whether the museum wanted to take ownership.
The museum “has done a remarkable job of broadening and deepening its representation of Virginia history,” Ayers said during the panel’s online meeting. He said the museum has proved to be an excellent steward “of the diversity of Virginia’s past.”
On July 24, the panel, which the General Assembly created this year, voted to take the statue down and replace it with a to-be-determined Virginian. Each state contributes two statues to the Statuary Hall collection at the U.S. Capitol. Virginia’s other statue in the collection depicts George Washington.
