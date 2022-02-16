Virginia NAACP calls for elections this year under new General Assembly maps

The Virginia NAACP wants legislative elections this year under new General Assembly maps that the Virginia Supreme Court approved in late December, not in 2023.

Robert Barnette, president of the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP, issued a statement on Wednesday that calls on the courts to order elections this year under the new House of Delegates and Senate maps "in order to protect the constitutional rights of all Virginians to equal representation."

Barnette said the House elections held in November, in which Republicans regained a majority in the chamber, were based on "outdated maps" that did not reflect population shifts in Virginia under U.S. census results that were delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is not about politics, but rather this is about upholding the fundamental rights inherent to our democratic form of government," he said.

"Justice delayed in this matter is justice denied to all Virginians."

The NAACP statement represents the first sign of help for the lonely legal battle waged by former state Democratic Party Chairman Paul Goldman to force the state to hold elections for the House of Delegates and Senate this year under the new maps.

Goldman filed suit in federal court last June to challenge the constitutionality of the elections held in November in House districts with populations that are no longer proportionately equal to guarantee "one man, one vote."

"It is unconstitutional to do what they did," he said Wednesday. "The only remedy is to have an election this year."

U.S. District Court Judge David J. Novak stayed the outcome of the lawsuit until the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals settles a procedural dispute over whether members of the state election board are immune from being sued. The appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on March 8.

If Goldman prevails in a potential trial on the merits, it would force Virginia to hold legislative elections for three successive years, as the state did after a successful constitutional challenge more than 40 years ago.

He contends that the state - formerly represented by Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, now Republican Jason Miyares - has used procedural challenges to his right to sue to prevent legislative elections this year, when Virginia's congressional representatives already are on the ballot.

"The whole thing has been months of delay," he said. "Everybody knows what needs to be done."

Goldman said the NAACP won't be able to join his lawsuit, but could file its own suit if the court rules against him. He said the organization would have clear standing to sue under the federal Voting Rights Act.

"This is the right thing to do," he said. "The old districts have basically diluted Black voting strength."