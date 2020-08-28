Virginia officials move ahead with efforts to revamp history education, eliminate gaps in African American content

At the elementary level, the commission is proposing that standards be more inclusive of African American culture, and that terms related to African American history be introduced in earlier grades.

The elective course and commission were created at the behest of Gov. Ralph Northam in the aftermath of the blackface scandal that rocked his administration last year, when a racist yearbook photo of a man in KKK-robe and another in blackface surfaced on his medical school yearbook page. Northam denies being pictured in the photo, but admitted to wearing blackface on a separate occasion as part of a Michael Jackson costume.

The height of the scandal was followed by a statewide racial reconciliation tour, from which Northam said he had “learned a great deal.”

“Over the past several months, as I have met with people around the state and listened to their views on the disparities and inequities that still exist today, I have had to confront some painful truths,” Northam said in a speech last August, at the commemoration of 400 years since the first captive Africans arrived in English North America.

“Among those truths was my own incomplete understanding regarding race and equity.”