Virginia officials move ahead with efforts to revamp history education, eliminate gaps in African American content

On the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first Africans to North American shores, Virginia state officials vowed to improve the state's history education to make it more inclusive of the African American experience.
That effort will move ahead on Monday, when a commission tasked with reviewing the state’s history curriculum will wrap up its work and issue recommendations to edit Virginia’s history standards -- to more broadly and accurately represent the experiences, perspectives and contributions of Black Virginians.
“Black history is American history, but for too long, our teaching of it has been insufficient and inadequate. We have not told our children the full story of our history – of their history,” Northam will say during the virtual meeting, according to prepared remarks. “The work of this commission has the potential to change the narrative on race in Virginia, improve the history educational standards, and give our educators more opportunity to engage in important conversations and lessons with students.”
The recommendations come days after the state announced that sixteen Virginia school districts — including Chesterfield and Henrico — will soon begin offering a new elective course on African American history, which was developed by the state to help address gaps in Black history in the state’s curriculum.
The 34-member commission was created by the Northam administration last August to review Virginia’s history standards, and offer edits and suggestions to improve standards related to African American history. The broader review will also include plans for teacher training “to ensure culturally competent instruction.”
A final report hasn’t been released, but draft recommendations from July suggest edits to the standards to make them “more complete, more concrete, more balanced and more active,” including content surrounding the Civil War.
In Richmond, protests over systemic racism and police brutality in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd played out in the shadows of the city’s Confederate statues celebrating Civil War-era leaders.
Many of those statues have been since removed in a rejection of Confederate glorification and the Lost Cause movement, which sought to perpetuate discrimination against Black people while denying that a key impetus for the Civil War was the defense of slavery.
A draft of the commission’s proposed technical changes to the state’s standards suggests that language related to the Civil War is “passive, evasive and circular.”
To illustrate, one section of the current standard reads: “Sectional tensions, originating with the formation of the nation, ultimately resulted in war between the Northern and Southern State.”
The commission’s draft recommendations instead propose: “Sectional tensions over slavery…”
The draft proposal for the U.S. History curriculum suggests a broader look at lynching, voting laws that disenfranchised African Americans, the Great Migration and African American pop culture.
At the elementary level, the commission is proposing that standards be more inclusive of African American culture, and that terms related to African American history be introduced in earlier grades.
The elective course and commission were created at the behest of Gov. Ralph Northam in the aftermath of the blackface scandal that rocked his administration last year, when a racist yearbook photo of a man in KKK-robe and another in blackface surfaced on his medical school yearbook page. Northam denies being pictured in the photo, but admitted to wearing blackface on a separate occasion as part of a Michael Jackson costume.
The height of the scandal was followed by a statewide racial reconciliation tour, from which Northam said he had “learned a great deal.”
“Over the past several months, as I have met with people around the state and listened to their views on the disparities and inequities that still exist today, I have had to confront some painful truths,” Northam said in a speech last August, at the commemoration of 400 years since the first captive Africans arrived in English North America.
“Among those truths was my own incomplete understanding regarding race and equity.”
Northam, who grew up on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, said at the time that the state’s education system “must do a better job” of telling the state’s full history, particularly regarding the role of its Black citizens. On Thursday, Northam went further, calling the state’s history education “insufficient and inadequate.”
The elective course on African American history was developed by the Virginia Department of Education in collaboration with Virtual Virginia — the state’s online learning platform — WHRO Public Media, and committees of history teachers, historians and history professors. Members of the commission on African American history education also contributed.
In the Richmond area, Chesterfield and Henrico counties will begin to offer the new elective course to high school students over the coming academic year, which will survey “African American history from precolonial Africa through today” and Black Virginians’ “contributions to the story of Virginia and America.”
