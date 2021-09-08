Virginia officials weigh in on removal of Lee statue

"The removal of this painful monument would not have happened if not for the community leaders who fought long odds to make this historic moment a reality. I drive past the Lee statue every day on my way to the Capitol. Removing this statue is like lifting a weight off of our shoulders. This statue has represented and triggered 400 years of trauma for the Black community. Now, the statue is gone - but our work remains to address the systemic results of white supremacy."
- Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond
"The statue of Robert E. Lee has finally come down - the last Confederate statue on Monument Avenue, and the largest in the South. The public monuments reflect the story we choose to tell about who we are as a people. It is time to display history as history, and use the public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future."
- Gov. Ralph Northam
"A powerful moment in Virginia this morning as a symbol of injustice and pain is removed at long last."
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., on Twitter
"Today in the former home of the Confederacy we move one step closer to eradicating the hate that has been deeply rooted in the soil of our commonwealth."
- Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, on Twitter
"When the sun rises tomorrow, this symbol will be gone. Today we close a chapter and start anew - I'm encouraged for Richmond and for all of Virginia."
Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, on Twitter
"We’re losing our country and state because of political correctness and spineless politicians. Enough is enough. Stand up and stop allowing the left to define you. This flag does not represent hate. It represents Southern Pride. Southern Pride means loving God, country, family, sweet tea, watching the Dukes of Hazzard ... and yes our southern accent. I’m so over it. Call me a racist and prepare yourself. I will educate you."
- Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, whose Facebook profile photo now features a Confederate flag marked "Heritage, not hate."
"VCU celebrates change that helps advance a more inclusive world — particularly change that eases pain and promotes healing. The removal of the Lee Monument, just blocks away from campus, represents that type of change."
- Michael Rao, president of Virginia Commonwealth University
"After 130 years Lee has made his final retreat. The arc of history continues to bend towards justice. Thank God."
- Phyllis Randall, chair, Loudoun County Board of Supervisors