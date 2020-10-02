Virginia officials wish Trump, first lady well, urge Virginians to take COVID-19 seriously

State officials in Virginia are wishing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump well while urging Virginians to take seriously the threat of COVID-19.
Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia first lady Pam Northam, Sen. Tim Kaine, former Virginia first lady Anne Holton and four legislators are among the thousands of Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19 this year.
Trump held a rally last Friday night at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, hours after Northam announced that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 — likely due to exposure to a sick staffer at the Executive Mansion.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 149,687, an increase of 966 from the 148,721 reported Thursday.
There are 3,250 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,037 confirmed and 213 probable. That’s up 22 from the 3,228 reported Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Kaine and his wife tested positive in May. Kaine said in a statement Friday: “I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. Having had COVID-19, let me stress: all need to take this seriously. Please follow CDC guidelines of mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.”
Northam said in a tweet: "Pam and I are sending our best wishes to the President and First Lady, and to the more than 46,000 Americans — and 450 Virginians — also diagnosed with #COVID19 yesterday. This virus is very real and very serious. Let’s continue to take care of each other by doing the right things."
Former Speaker of the House Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who is preparing a run for governor, tweeted: "Both the Governor and the President recently tested positive for COVID-19. Julie and I, of course, offer our prayers to both families and wish them nothing but a speedy recovery."
Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News tweeted: "Praying for the President, the First Lady and their staff's complete and speedy recovery. This is a serious virus. We must all remain vigilant."
On Twitter Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, called out people who joked about the president's diagnosis. "I have seen some people making light (or worse!) of the President’s diagnosis. Stop. The health of the President is a National Security issue and all Americans should wish for a speedy recovery."
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax tweeted: "Our thoughts and best wishes to the President and First Lady for a speedy recovery. As the facts show, #COVID19 is a very serious virus that can reach anyone and has already impacted us all. Let’s keep wearing masks and taking other steps to defeat this pandemic together."
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., tweeted: "Wishing the President and the First Lady a speedy recovery from COVID-19. This is another reminder to us all to take this virus seriously."
GOP U.S. Senate nominee Daniel Gade tweeted: "Our family’s thoughts and prayers are with the President and First Lady and all other Americans afflicted with this terrible disease."
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD