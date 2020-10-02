Virginia officials wish Trump, first lady well, urge Virginians to take COVID-19 seriously

State officials in Virginia are wishing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump well while urging Virginians to take seriously the threat of COVID-19.

Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia first lady Pam Northam, Sen. Tim Kaine, former Virginia first lady Anne Holton and four legislators are among the thousands of Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19 this year.

Trump held a rally last Friday night at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, hours after Northam announced that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 — likely due to exposure to a sick staffer at the Executive Mansion.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 149,687, an increase of 966 from the 148,721 reported Thursday.

There are 3,250 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,037 confirmed and 213 probable. That’s up 22 from the 3,228 reported Thursday.

Kaine and his wife tested positive in May. Kaine said in a statement Friday: “I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. Having had COVID-19, let me stress: all need to take this seriously. Please follow CDC guidelines of mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.”