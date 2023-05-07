Youth in Virginia’s juvenile correctional center — the system’s equivalent of a prison — will stay longer under new guidelines the Board of Juvenile Justice quietly approved, and which it said were to take effect in July.

But they took effect as of March 1 for new residents sentenced to an indefinite term in Chesterfield County’s Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center — the only one in the state after a transformation plan launched in 2015 cut the number of such centers, boosted community services and saw a measurable drop in repeat arrests.

The new guidelines boost the minimum terms by as much as a year for some youth; the maximum terms for some rise by as much as 18 months.

The new guideline minimums exceed the 2015 guidelines’ maximums for each of the various tiers — the group of offenses of which youth are convicted — and each risk level at which DJJ staff assesses them. They affect roughly two-thirds of Bon Air residents, who have been sent there under an indefinite sentence. Judges set specific terms — often lasting years — for more serious offenses.

Some misdemeanors and probation or parole violations that used to be on the tier with the shortest minimums and maximums — two to nine months — have been bumped up one or two tiers.

A low-risk youth sent to Bon Air for animal cruelty who would have served a two- to four-month term now faces eight to 11 months behind bars; a low-risk parole violator who would also have been in Bon Air for two to four months would now stay for 10 to 13 months.

The Department of Juvenile Justice says the longer terms are needed because recidivism is not coming down, although its own reports show that re-arrest rates for Bon Air residents have declined to 39.8 percent in 2021, the latest year for which data is available, from 53 percent in 2015, the year the shorter guidelines were proposed.

The agency also says about 29 percent of youth at Bon Air run out of time to complete substance abuse or anger management programs.

But short staffing means some youth have to wait for a slot in a program to open up, advocates say.

DJJ also says the shorter terms called for with the 2015 guidelines are prompting some commonwealth’s attorneys and judges to bypass the juvenile system, trying more youth as adults and sending them to adult prisons. In 2014, the year before the shorter guidelines, judges sent 58 youth to adult prisons; in 2019, that number was 114.

But advocates say an agency struggling with 25 percent of its jobs unfilled needs to think more carefully about how the number of youth in Bon Air would increase under the new guidelines. They also say the agency needs to remember that DJJ’s own studies before implementing the shorter guidelines showed recidivism increased for youth who spend more than 15 months behind bars — 15 months was the maximum under the 2015 guidelines.

The Virginia studies echo findings from similar studies in Washington state in 2020, in Ohio in 2013, in Florida in 2008 and in New York in 2006.

The Virginia data that DJJ used to reduce terms in 2015 showed that the probability of recidivism — expressed in the one-year re-arrest rate — rose 33.3 percent if a youth’s stay in a correctional center was longer than 15 months. It showed the probability of re-arrest within one year was 44.3 percent higher for youth staying longer than 15 months compared with youth who had a length of stay of 10 months or less, said Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, Arlington County’s commonwealth’s attorney.

Moving many misdemeanors and all parole violators to higher tiers “will dramatically increase” the length of stay “for all indeterminately committed youth, without a corresponding public safety benefit,” she said. “Given the earlier data analysis, there will be increased recidivism under these (length of stay) guidelines, since 12 out of 20 Tier/Risk categories have a proposed late release date of at least 15 months, with several of them extending considerably longer, and the highest at 36 months.”

‘A blanket solution’

The guidelines will also likely increase the number of youth in Bon Air at a time when 25 percent of DJJ’s posts are vacant. That poses major safety concerns, advocates say.

“I remember the first time I visited a Virginia DJJ youth prison. Standing in the solitary confinement unit ... listening to the sounds of screaming teenagers,” said Alex Frank, former assistant commissioner at the New York City Department of Corrections at Rikers Island Jail. She currently works on restorative justice projects for the nonprofit group Race Forward.

“Every corrections agency I have worked with is susceptible to the same dangerous recipe — large and overcrowded facilities with high staff-to-youth ratios, resulting in higher rates of violence, uses of force, lower program participation, less family contact, and worse public safety outcomes,” she said.

Lengthening stays “takes the individual out of the equation; it imposes a blanket solution that defines what experience, data and science tell us,” said Julie McConnell, a law professor and director of the Children’s Defense Clinic at the University of Richmond and a former Richmond prosecutor focusing on juvenile offenders.

“We’re telling them ‘you’re dangerous, the only way we can deal with you is to incapacitate you’ ... we’re interrupting your life with family, your education at a crucial time in brain development, and leave them behind for the rest of their lives,” McConnell said.

“I’m not saying there shouldn’t be accountability, but we need to do what we know can work,” she said.

Supporters of

longer stays

But family life and social milieu can be overrated, supporters of the longer stays reply.

“How about data on the link between juveniles most likely to commit serious criminal offenses and thus more likely to recidivate when many of them are returned to the same terrible home environment that led them to this life of crime?” said Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.

“Just this May I had two juveniles, 14 and 15 years of age, that I tried” in juvenile court, she said. “They were co-defendants charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of (assault and battery) by mob, grand larceny, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of brandishing, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

“If they were adults they would have faced a max of over 100 years in the penitentiary. They were sentenced to a commitment to DJJ” with an estimated length of stay of six to nine months, Harrison said.

She said a different offender, convicted of robbery and sent to Bon Air for seven to 10 months, picked up new charges and violated parole and, while out, killed a man.

“There is a growing concern among law enforcement about the increase in youth involved in serious violent crimes,” said Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and chair of the Board of Juvenile Justice, which oversees the juvenile justice system.

There’s been a sharp rise in juvenile firearm cases, from 1,706 in 2021 to 2,319 in 2022, she said, sparking a growing concern among police and prosecutors about a rising number of youth involved in serious violent crimes.

“Under the previous, shorter length-of-stay guidelines, DJJ did not have the education or jobs training programs to prepare youth to return to society. There was an emphasis on literature — I believe it was Russian literature — and quilting that did nothing to prepare youth to find good-paying jobs that would get them out of the criminal justice system,” Schrad said.

She said the department needs to be able to keep youthful offenders long enough for them to successfully complete the jobs training, education and treatment needed for them to have a second chance.

The longer terms match treatment and programming, while the reorganized tiers better match treatment needs and better recognize the severity of various offenses, she said.

The Department of Juvenile Justice now has clear release goals for objective determinations for release, including completed mental health treatment and vocational programming, she said.

There are reviews for early release if all requirements are met. Work release and furloughs help incarcerated youth to gradually re-enter the community with complete continuity of care.

Schrad said: “We tried shorter length-of-stay guidelines, with no empirical evidence that they were working to reduce youthful offender recidivism. I’ve been working in this area for more than 30 years, and we have to do something different.”

But UR’s McConnell said she keeps thinking about the DJJ staff she has come to know and the work they do with their often challenging charges amid staff shortages and limited resources.

Stepping in earlier, which takes more resources, and making sure Bon Air has what it really needs to offer timely, effective programs is what is needed more than increased times inside, McConnell said.

“We let kids get to an extreme — that’s when they go to Bon Air — and we expect to fix everything there,” she said.

